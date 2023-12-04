Video shows massive fire that destroyed under-construction homes in Burlington

New video has surfaced showing a massive fire that destroyed four under-construction homes in Burlington on Monday morning.

The blaze broke out just after 4 a.m. on Lodi Road near Dundas Street West and Walkers Line.

The footage, obtained by CTV News Toronto, was taken from a neighbouring home that was perilously close to the blaze. It shows three of the homes fully engulfed in flames as firefighters battled the blaze from a defensive position.

“Upon arrival, we had three fully engulfed homes. Since that time, we’ve lost four,” Burlington Fire Chief Dan Vanderlelie told reporters at the scene earlier in the day. “All of those homes were under construction.”

According to Vanderlelie, two homes on either side of the blaze were occupied and crews were able to safely evacuate residents inside. Those homes remained unaffected, according to crews.

Burlington Fire Chief Dan Vanderlelie speaks to CP24 Monday morning.

The Monday morning fire marks the third time in recent weeks that Burlington Fire has responded to calls on Lodi Road. In two prior incidents, one on Saturday and one about two months ago, crews were called to the area for structure fires.

The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating all of the recent incidents, the chief said.

Police are on the scene to divert local traffic.