Video shows driver frantically getting out of car being pushed by truck on Avenue Road
A CP24 camera caught the moment a driver frantically got out of her car as it was being dragged by a truck on Avenue Road Wednesday afternoon.
The collision occurred just south of Davenport Road.
In the video, the truck is seen pushing the car to the side, prompting the driver to climb out of her vehicle on the passenger side and run to the sidewalk, where she appears to raise her hand to alert the truck driver.
The truck shortly comes to a stop, and the driver gets out to check on what is happening. The two drivers are then seen talking.
It was not immediately clear what transpired prior to the video and what caused the collision.
CP24 was in the area doing live reporting on the possibility of adding bike lanes to Avenue Road between Bloor Street West and Davenport Road to improve road user safety.
According to a city report, 30,000 vehicles pass through that area every day and 977 collisions have been reported since 2014.
