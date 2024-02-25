TORONTO
Toronto

    • Video shows car fire in North York, no injuries reported

    Share

    No one was injured, says Toronto Fire, after a car burst into flames in North York on Sunday afternoon.

    It happened on Fisherville Road, in the area of Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue, just before 1:30 p.m.

    Video of the incident sent to CTV News Toronto shows the vehicle completely engulfed in flames before emergency crews arrive on scene.

    Toronto Fire Services said that crews quickly extinguished the fire and that no injuries were reported.

    The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News