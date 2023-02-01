Video shows car driving through Vaughan, Ont. mall during break-in

Police have released a video of a driver who smashed through the doors of Vaughan, Ont. mall early Wednesday before allegedly breaking into a store inside the shopping centre.

The incident happened just after 1 a.m. at Vaughan MIlls, near Highway 400 and Rutherford Road, police said.

According to York Regional Police, a suspect drove a 2011 Black Audi A4 with Quebec licence plate X10 SNP through doors of the shopping centre’s Entrance 1 and proceeded to drive through the mall.

In a tweet posted shortly before 11:30 a.m., York Regional Police said they are looking for two suspects.

The vehicle's occupants then reportedly stopped to break into an unnamed store and removed an unknown quantity of items.

Early this morning a 2011 Black Audi A4 with Quebec licence plate X10 SNP smashed through Vaughan Mills. Two suspects committed a break and enter and fled.



If you have any information on this vehicle or the suspects, please call police. pic.twitter.com/m358aeD3G3 — York Regional Police (@YRP) February 1, 2023

They then reportedly drove through the mall’s Entrance 6 before fleeing the scene.

While no injuries were reported, property damage is significant, York police said. The outstanding suspect vehicle is described as a black sedan with front-end damage.

Anyone who saw what happened or anyone with video footage of the incident of suspect vehicle is urged to contact York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).