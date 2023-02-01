Video shows car driving through Vaughan, Ont. mall during 'absolutely insane' break-in
Police have released a video of a driver who smashed through the doors of Vaughan, Ont. mall early Wednesday before allegedly breaking into an electronics store.
The footage, taken from the surveillance cameras inside Vaughan Mills, shows a 2011 Black Audi A4, with Quebec licence plate, approaching and driving into one of the mall's closed entrances at a fairly high rate of speed.
The vehicle is then seen being driven somewhat erratically through a number of hallways in the shopping centre before smashing through a different exit and fleeing the scene.
The video does not show when the suspects reportedly broke into the store.
“It is an audacious crime,” Sgt. Clint Whitney told reporters outside the mall on Wednesday. “It is unacceptable. People work in this mall, there is going to be cleaners, there is going to be security personnel. So we are just fortunate that nobody was hurt and it is property damage only.”
The incident happened at around 1:10 a.m. at the shopping centre near Highway 400 and Rutherford Road. Whitney said that the thieves were gone by the time police arrived shortly after 1:30 a.m.
He said that the vehicle, which had been reported stolen, was last seen heading towards Jane Street.
“It did look like they were going shopping in that vehicle. It is very, very audacious,” he told reporters. “I don’t know what was going through their minds.”
A vehicle is seen driving through a Vaughan Mills mall as part of a smash-and-grab style robbery. (York Regional Police)
Whitney said police are looking for two suspects in connection with the incident but are unable to provide a description, as both were disguised by hoods at the time.
He said the suspects made off with a “quantity of electronic devices” and could face extensive charges in connection with the apparent joyride.
“It is absolutely insane. Earlier this morning when I heard the story I couldn’t believe it,” Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca told CP24 on Wednesday.
“I shop at Vaughan Mills, so many in our community do. It is just outrageous. I have lived here for 35 years. Vaughan is a very safe community but to see the way that some people, the criminal element, are going about doing what they are doing, it is outrageous and we need every hand on deck to try to fix it.”
