

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Security footage of a shooting in Scarborough over the weekend shows a man walking up to a parked vehicle and opening fire, injuring one of the four occupants.

The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. on Jan. 13 in a parking lot near a bar on Victoria Park Avenue, near Lawrence Avenue.

The video, which was obtained by CTV News Toronto, appears to show a man walking up to the passenger side of a parked vehicle and pulling out a handgun. The gunman appears to fire into the vehicle multiple times.

There were four people inside the vehicle at the time of the incident, police said. The gunman then fled the area.

“A short time later the suspect is then observed getting into a white Hyundai Sedan, which was waiting at the rear of the plaza, and leaving westbound on Sweeney Drive,” Det. Const. Brian Arcand said.

Police have described the gunman as wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with white pants and red gloves. He was seen carrying a black satchel.

Shortly after the shooting, a male victim walked into Scarborough General Hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. He was treated and released.

Investigators found the targeted vehicle later that night.

“Upon investigation, the parties in that vehicle were found to be in possession of two loaded handguns and were arrested,” Arcand said.

The gunman, as well as the person who helped him flee the area, are still being sought by police.

The investigation is ongoing, Arcand said, and police are urging anyone with information to contact police or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.