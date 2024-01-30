Video captures suspect pouring flammable liquid at entrance of Toronto home: police

TORONTO
    Police have released video of a man wanted in connection with an arson investigation in downtown Toronto.

    It happened early Saturday morning, around 4 a.m., in the area of Spadina Road and Bloor Street West, located near the University of Toronto campus.

    At the start of the video, what appears to be a gasoline container can be seen tossed over the fence shortly before a man, dressed in black from head to toe, slowly climbs over.

    He then walks over with two containers, one in each hand, and starts pouring the liquid through the glass panelling entryway just off someone’s driveway. He can then be seen pouring the liquid surrounding the area as he comes in and out of frame before the video ends.

    The residents confronted the suspect, police said, and he fled the scene.

    Police describe him as six-foot with a medium build, wearing a black hat, grey ski mask, black pants, and black boots.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

