

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





The victim of an industrial accident in Etobicoke on Thursday morning has died, police said.

At around 11:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to the area of North Queen Street and Shorncliffe Road for reports of a piece of metal striking a worker.

Responding paramedics attempted to transport the victim to hospital from the scene but they were pronounced deceased while en route.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate the matter.