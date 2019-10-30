The victim of an alleged gang sexual assault denied a defence lawyer’s suggestion that she asked to go home from the former Little Italy bar with one of the accused men.

The woman, who was 24 years old at the time of the alleged incident, was cross-examined by Enzo DeJesus Carrasco’s lawyer Uma Kancharla in a Toronto courtroom on Wednesday morning after testifying.

“Enzo was going home in a taxi and you asked to go home with him,” Kancharla suggested.

The now-27-year-old woman, whose identity is protected under a publication ban, replied saying “that makes no sense at all.”

“I didn’t want to be there in the slightest.”

DeJesus Carrasco was a manager at the College Street Bar. His co-accused, Gavin MacMillan, was an owner. Both men have pleaded not guilty to gang sexual assault, administering a stupefying drug and forcible conferment.

Back in December 2016, the woman was visiting Toronto for a work event and had gone to the bar to meet a friend who worked there, the court heard.

She said her friend and everyone else at the bar had left at some point, leaving her alone with MacMillan and DeJesus Carrasco.

In her testimony, she told the court she was offered cocaine by DeJesus Carrasco, who had made her drinks earlier in the night. She said the cocaine left her feeling “very, very, very dizzy and very sick.”

The Crown alleges the two men sexually assault the woman for at least six hours in various rooms of the bar.

Eight security cameras inside the establishment captured the events being discussed throughout the trial. The jury has watched approximately 10 hours of footage captured inside the bar, with the Crown noting the women is in and out of consciousness at times.

During the woman’s fourth day of appearing on the witness stand through a CCT camera from another room inside the courthouse, Kancharla suggested she was a willing participant when she arrived at her client’s apartment after the pair had left the bar.

DeJesus Carrasco faces an additional two counts of sexual assault.

“I’m going to suggest you asked Enzo if he had condoms, he said yes and then you had sexual intercourse with him,” Kancharla said.

The woman repeatedly responded saying she did not remember.

The trial continues.