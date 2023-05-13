Victim identified in fatal stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square; suspect remains at large

Police have identified the man killed in an alleged daylight stabbing near Yonge and Dundas Square Friday as 40-year-old Richard Sasaki.

Sasaki died following an alleged altercation that took place in the area of Victoria Street and Dundas Street East around 1:50 p.m., according to police.

He was subsequently pronounced dead at the hospital.

The suspect fled the area on foot and remains at large. Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating the man.

The suspect has been described as having a light brown complexion and long black hair and black facial hair. He is estimated to be in his late 20s and about 5’10”, and was wearing dark clothing at the time of the alleged stabbing.

Police believe he may have been in the area for some time prior to the altercation and may have interacted with others in the area.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.