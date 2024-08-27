Victim asked to meet up through LGBTQ2S+ dating app robbed at gunpoint: Hamilton police

Police are searching for three suspects who allegedly robbed a victim at gunpoint after arranging to meet them through an LGBTQ2S+ dating app.

On Aug. 23, Hamilton police confirmed to CTV News Toronto the victim received a message through Grindr arranging to meet up. Upon arrival, police allege three suspects attacked the victim and held them at gunpoint.

Officers said the suspects allegedly stole their phone to make a financial transaction. Police did not disclose how much money was sent.

Earlier that same night, police said a second victim was also allegedly attacked by the same suspects. During this incident, police said the suspects "randomly" met the victim on the street and allegedly forced him at gunpoint as they followed him into his apartment, and stole a gaming station.

Police have released a surveillance image showing two of the three suspects.

Police describe the first suspect as five-foot-nine with brown hair with a goatee, and wore a gray sweater, gray pants and white crocs.

The second suspect is described by police as being five-foot-eight with brown curly hair, and wore gray shorts and white shoes.

Officers describe the third suspect as five-foot-eight, who was wearing a black jacket and black pants at the time.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.