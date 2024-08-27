TORONTO
Toronto

    • Victim asked to meet up through LGBTQ2S+ dating app robbed at gunpoint: Hamilton police

    Hamilton police release images of two suspects wanted in connection with two armed robberies. (Hamilton Police Service) Hamilton police release images of two suspects wanted in connection with two armed robberies. (Hamilton Police Service)
    Share

    Police are searching for three suspects who allegedly robbed a victim at gunpoint after arranging to meet them through an LGBTQ2S+ dating app.

    On Aug. 23, Hamilton police confirmed to CTV News Toronto the victim received a message through Grindr arranging to meet up. Upon arrival, police allege three suspects attacked the victim and held them at gunpoint.

    Officers said the suspects allegedly stole their phone to make a financial transaction. Police did not disclose how much money was sent.

    Earlier that same night, police said a second victim was also allegedly attacked by the same suspects. During this incident, police said the suspects "randomly" met the victim on the street and allegedly forced him at gunpoint as they followed him into his apartment, and stole a gaming station.

    Police have released a surveillance image showing two of the three suspects.

    Police describe the first suspect as five-foot-nine with brown hair with a goatee, and wore a gray sweater, gray pants and white crocs.

    The second suspect is described by police as being five-foot-eight with brown curly hair, and wore gray shorts and white shoes.

    Officers describe the third suspect as five-foot-eight, who was wearing a black jacket and black pants at the time.

    Investigators ask anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tylenol maker defeats U.S. lawsuit over labelling

    The maker of Tylenol defeated a lawsuit by U.S. consumers who said they were deceived into overpaying for 'Rapid Release' gelcaps that did not relieve pain faster than cheaper tablets, including those labelled Extra Strength and Regular Strength.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News