The annual Warrior's Day Parade, which has been described as the “longest running veteran’s parade in the free world,” streamed into the Canadian National Exhibition on Saturday.

Veteran Doug Smith served in the Air Force and said he attends the parade every year.

“I like to offer remembrance for all the veterans that have passed on and for all those still around. We like to represent them every year,” he told CTV News Toronto.

The Warrio'rs Day Parade is in its 98th year and is a summer tradition at the CNE. It honours veterans who have served in the Canadian forces dating back to the First World War.

“This a great parade for veterans and their families to remember their loved ones,” said Mark Stephens, who works on the parade committee. “And in the crowd you will see people with pictures and medals. They all come down here annually to recognize and honour them.”

Second World War veteran Bernard Wallace served in the Canadian Navy from 1942-1945. Despite the rainy conditions on Saturday, he said it was important to be at the parade.

“I’m proud to be here and I am here for my friends,” he said.

Indigenous veterans also took part in the parade. Chief Stacey Laforme of Missisaugas of the Credit First Nation said that Indigenous groups approached the parade committee three years to take part.

“You know that indigenous people were in these battles and they have a strong history of serving the armies of this country and the United States, so I said why don’t we add the indigenous stories and veterans into this process and they said the sounds like a good idea,” Laforme told CTV News Toronto.