Vehicle of interest sought in 'targeted' Markham shooting that left man dead

Police have released a photo of what they’re calling a “vehicle of interest” wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Markham last weekend.

On Wednesday, York Regional Police said a white 2002 to 2009 GMC Envoy was seen fleeing the area of 14th Avenue and McCowan Road following the Oct. 19 incident.

Police were initially called to a residence in that area just after 6:30 p.m. for a shooting. There, they located 44-year-old Partheepan Panchalingam in the driveway, suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have said that the shooting was targeted, and they are searching for at least one suspect who was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Homicide investigators are asking anyone who may have information about the vehicle of interest or the suspect to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7865, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).