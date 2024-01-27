TORONTO
Toronto

    • Vehicle crashes into concrete barrier in Etobicoke, 3 injured

    Emergency crews respond to a collision at Eglinton Avenue West and Scarlett Road that sent three to hospital after a vehicle struck a concrete barrier. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News) Emergency crews respond to a collision at Eglinton Avenue West and Scarlett Road that sent three to hospital after a vehicle struck a concrete barrier. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News)
    Three people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier Saturday morning.

    Police say that they responded to the collision just after 2:30 a.m. in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Scarlett Road. Two men and one woman were taken to hospital with serious injuries as a result, according to paramedics.

    According to police, Eglinton Avenue is closed between Scarlett and Royal York roads. 

    Toronto Police said to expect traffic delays in the area, as a reconstruction unit will be arriving to help with the investigation.

