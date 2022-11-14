'Used and betrayed': Actors say they're still owed thousands after Toronto talent agency abruptly shuts down
When Madeleine Claude first signed with Toronto talent agency Compass Artist Management in Feb. 2021, she was excited about the opportunity.
But less than two years later, the company has ceased to exist and the actor says she is still owed thousands of dollars in wages.
Claude isn’t alone either. She is one of eight former clients of Compass claiming to be owed wages who spoke with CP24.com.
The clients all say that wages which should have been remitted to them after Compass subtracted its commission were never actually conveyed.
Following the company’s decision to cease operations “effective immediately” in October, a number of the individuals who spoke with CP24.com estimated there could be more than $500,000 in wages still unpaid to dozens of former clients.
“I was auditioning a lot and things were looking up. I was working and I was happy,” Claude said of her initial relationship with Compass. “Everything was great and very normal up until November of 2021. That’s when little things started happening.”
Claude said that after being paid properly initially, she started noticing that wages for work she’d done over two months prior still hadn’t arrived. She said that she had to enquire about the missing wages to Compass multiple times before finally receiving them.
Courtesy of Madeleine Claude.
At the time, Claude was doing work in Montreal as well as in Toronto and would sometimes shoot commercials in both English and French. She would then get paid for the French speaking portion through her Montreal agent, and payment for the English speaking portion went to Compass.
“My French payment would go to my Montreal agent, so I would get that way before getting anything from Compass. But it’s the same jobs so I thought that was very weird,” Claude said.
Claude says the delays became longer and more frequent until October of this year when Compass abruptly announced it would cease all operations.
Claude says the agency still owes her more than $3,000.
Toronto police confirmed to CP24.com that they have opened an investigation into Compass after receiving more than 50 complaints, however no arrests have been made and the allegations have not been tested in court.
For his part, the company’s founder said in a statement that Compass “fell behind” but he maintained there was never any intention to take advantage of people.
“There is a difference between a business failing with good intentions and a scheme that sets out to dupe people with the intent to trick or deceive them,” Danny Friedman said.
COMPASS ARTIST MANAGEMENT
Compass was established in the summer of 2020 by co-founders and siblings Robyn and Danny Friedman.
Robyn had been a talent agent in Toronto for more than 30 years, while her brother Danny got his start in the industry about five years ago after being hired by Robyn as an assistant when she worked at another talent agency in Toronto.
Compass eventually became one of the most well known agencies in Toronto. It represented hundreds of film, TV and voice actors, stunt people and other performers.
But in September, Robyn sent out an email to the company’s client base saying she was resigning, effective immediately and that Danny would continue running the agency “as president and owner.”
This took Ralph Small, an actor who had been a client of Robyn’s for almost 30 years, by surprise.
“I’ve been with her for so long, that’s why I followed her wherever she went,” said Small.
“I think that’s what a lot of us did, we love Robyn, she’s really highly regarded in the industry, but by her own admission, she’s not a business person, so it was kind of a shock to me that she wasn’t keeping an eye on what was going on at Compass.”
Small says Compass owes him almost $6,000.
In an emailed statement to CP24.com, Robyn said she was “heartbroken and devastated by what transpired at Compass.”
“After 36 years in the business, working with clients and colleagues who became friends, I never anticipated that this would ever occur. I was never an owner of Compass Artist Management and never had access to any of the finances or the accounting. I was listed as a co-founder on the website because I was the first talent agent to join Compass, and helped to build its client base and was not, and never was, an officer or director of Compass,” the statement read.
“When I started to hear that clients were waiting on payments, I approached Danny and he repeatedly told me payments were imminent. When I continued to hear complaints from clients, I decided I did not want to continue working with an agency that was not paying its talent and made the difficult decision to leave the agency.”
Robyn was Claude’s agent at Compass as well, but Claude says she didn’t discuss finances with Robyn, only with Danny and the agency’s accounting department.
“My communication was always with the accountant and then Danny would step in the conversation eventually. It's as if I understood that for money matters, it’s Danny and accounting,” Claude said.
Courtesy of Madeleine Claude.
In an emailed statement to CP24.com, Danny said he is “sick to his stomach” and “extremely concerned and heartbroken” over the situation.
“Stories like this usually involve someone trying to trick people out of their money so they can move it to a bank account off shore. This isn’t the story here. I am in the same boat as everyone else,” the statement read.
In his statement, Danny did not specifically comment on allegations that wages were not remitted to clients, however he said the business “fell behind” and that it “struggled like many other small businesses over the past couple of years.”
Acting agencies make their money by finding work for their clients and taking a percentage of their earnings, usually between 10 and 15 per cent.
Paycheques typically are sent from production companies to talent agencies, who take their commission before forwarding the money to their clients.
Numerous former Compass clients told CP24.com that in search of missing or delayed wages, they contacted production companies directly. They claim to have seen statements of payment to Compass for their work but say the money was never passed on to them.
CP24.com has not independently corroborated these statements.
ACTRA, the union representing professional performers in Canada, sent a statement to CTV News about the ongoing allegations surrounding Compass. In it the union said “ACTRA does not endorse or recommend any talent agencies. The contracts between talent agencies and their clients are not collectively bargained.”
Former Compass client Golden Madison is a non-union actor and is thus not represented by ACTRA, so any potential attempts by the union to recover the funds allegedly owed to their members would not apply to her.
“All the non-union people, we kind of have to just, I guess, move on,” Madison said.
She claims Compass owes her almost $15,000.
Small says that as an actor who’s been in the industry for a while, he can absorb the financial hit, but other actors who are younger or just starting out may not be able to.
“I’m sick to death about the younger actors. Some of these people need the money for medication and to feed themselves,” Small said.
“We don’t work that often, but when we do, we’re being paid for our art and our creativity. When we’re being paid to do what we do, it’s the best feeling in the world and that’s the only reason we keep doing it, but of course we’re supplementing our income with so many other jobs.”
Kenton Blythe signed with Compass in March of this year. He says he’s owed more than $2,500.
Blythe says it’s often hard for actors, especially those who are just starting out in the industry, to stand up and speak out when they feel they’re being taken advantage of because of how precarious their work can be.
“We're taught to never stir the pot. As actors we're taught to always say yes. We are so precariously situated and we have absolutely zero agency in our jobs. The only thing as actors we have power over is showing up prepared, on time and being kind. That's it,” said Blythe.
“We have no say in who picks us for a job. We have almost zero say when we get on set because we're at the whim of the director, then they're the ones who get final say. And so when you're situated this precariously, but you really love working, you are terrified to mess that up.”
Actors and other stakeholders in the industry are using this as an opportunity to call for more oversight of talent agents and agencies in the province. Many look to British Columbia, the only province in Canada to require talent agents to be licensed under the Ministry of Labour.
“I'm not sure why, in the capital of the art scene in this country, we don't have any rules. And this is just one crazy thing. Ever since this situation started, I've gotten so many messages about other crazy situations happening at other agencies, not at the magnitude of this, but things that shouldn't happen and wouldn't happen if there was somebody keeping these people accountable,” said Madison.
A GoFundMe page had been set up to support the actors who claim Compass owes them money. So far, $21,818 has been raised.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two convoy organizers say they can't afford to defend class-action lawsuit
Two defendants to a lawsuit over the 'Freedom Convoy' want $200,000 in donations released to fund their defence. Benjamin Dichter and Chris Garrah want the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario to release some of the more than $5 million in funds given by convoy supporters that is currently held in escrow,
Health Canada says it has secured more foreign supply of children's pain medication
As parents continue to struggle to find pain and fever medications for their children amid an uptick in respiratory illnesses, Health Canada announced Monday that it has secured a foreign supply of children's acetaminophen. This incoming supply will be available for retail purchase, or for parents to access at community pharmacies 'in the coming weeks.'
Lettuce prices spike amid shortage, some restaurants pull greens off menus
The cost of lettuce is spiking amid a shortage that's leading some restaurants to temporarily stop offering leafy greens on their menus.
Jay Leno recovering from burn injuries
Jay Leno is recovering from burn injuries following a gasoline fire, the former 'The Tonight Show' host told Variety.
Federal government formally bans top echelons of Iranian regime from entering Canada
The federal government has formally banned the top echelons of the Iranian regime from Canada, with a new, rarely used designation now in place that allows border agents to deny foreigners access to the country.
RCMP arrests Hydro-Quebec employee on espionage charges
The RCMP has arrested a Montreal-area Hydro-Quebec employee Monday morning for allegedly selling trade secrets to the Chinese government. Yuesheng Wang, 35, from Candiac, Que. will appear in the Longueuil courthouse on Tuesday on four charges including obtaining trade secrets, unauthorized use of a computer, and with fraud for obtaining trade secrets and breach of trust by a public officer. He was arrested Monday morning.
Mugnificent! Coffee prices expected to stabilize after seven-year high
Coffee enthusiasts can expect to pay a slightly lower rate for their favourite cup of java as retail prices of coffee beans are expected to stabilize in 2023.
Dallas air show victims named; NTSB investigation underway
Officials on Monday identified the six men killed in a deadly collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show, all of whom were experienced aviators with years of flight training.
Russia bans 100 Canadians including Margaret Atwood, Jim Carrey
Russia's Foreign Ministry announced Monday that 100 Canadians have been added to the list of people banned from entering the country in response to sanctions against Russia by Canada.
Montreal
-
RCMP arrests Hydro-Quebec employee on espionage charges
The RCMP has arrested a Montreal-area Hydro-Quebec employee Monday morning for allegedly selling trade secrets to the Chinese government. Yuesheng Wang, 35, from Candiac, Que. will appear in the Longueuil courthouse on Tuesday on four charges including obtaining trade secrets, unauthorized use of a computer, and with fraud for obtaining trade secrets and breach of trust by a public officer. He was arrested Monday morning.
-
Two men shot and killed four animals after breaking into Parc Omega, police say
Two men are facing charges after police say they drove into Parc Omega last week and killed four animals with a firearm.
-
Quebec's College of Physicians recommends masking in public as child respiratory infections surge
Quebec's College of Physicians is recommending the use of masks in public as hospitals battle a surge of respiratory virus cases among children. Children's hospitals across the country are stretched thin, in part due to the rise of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common childhood bug that can lead to hospitalization in severe cases. According to Canada's latest report on respiratory viruses, RSV levels are above what's expected for this time of year, and rising.
London
-
Young Londoner tries to help double amputee lying helpless near LHSC
Near one of London, Ont.’s busiest intersection rests Tom, a 59-year-old a double amputee. It’s Monday morning, and Tom has been lying on the ground, just outside the property of the London Health Sciences Centre's Victoria Hospital campus for the better part of four days. Tom is saddened most people driving by fail to notice him, but not all pass by.
-
Attempted robbery leads to stabbing, arrests: LPS
A London man is recovering from stab wounds after an altercation over the weekend.
-
No injuries after crash involving hydro pole
No injuries are reported following a single-vehicle crash involving a hydro pole and street lights in the city.
Kitchener
-
Ontario's top doctor urges masking indoors amid surge in young children with respiratory illnesses
Ontario’s top doctor is urging people to wear masks in public indoor settings, but stopped short of making the face coverings mandatory at a press conference Monday. Meanwhile, a local teacher’s union wishes Dr. Kieran Moore would take more decisive action.
-
Police close Waterloo road after collision
Waterloo regional police have closed a major Waterloo road due to a collision.
-
Brantford teen caught going over 120km/h in a 60 zone
A 17-year-old from Brantford was caught driving over double the speed limit, according to Brant County Ontario Provincial Police.
Northern Ontario
-
Bus company replacing North Bay hockey team's equipment lost in fire
Tisdale Bus Lines Ltd. says it’s going to help cover the cost of new hockey equipment for the North Bay Trappers AAA U18 team after its motor coach caught fire Sunday night.
-
Two face charges after OPP find weapons, drug during traffic stop
Two men from Ajax, Ont., are facing multiple charges after a traffic stop on Highway 17 in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township on Saturday.
-
Northern police services lit Trees of Hope Sunday
In a solemn ceremonies Sunday night, police services in Timmins and Greater Sudbury joined eight other police services across Ontario in a multi-community event honouring and raising awareness Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.
Ottawa
-
'I have enjoyed every moment': Jim Watson's final day as mayor of Ottawa
Jim Watson spent Monday as his last official day as the Mayor of Ottawa, a position he has held for 12 years, saying goodbye to colleagues, writing emails and clearing out his office.
-
Crane fire at LRT construction site prompts power outage in Carlingwood area
A fire that was started when a crane at an LRT construction site hit power lines on Byron Avenue knocked out power to nearly 2,300 Hydro Ottawa customers.
-
Ottawa man facing charges of hate-motivated assault in spitting incident
Ottawa police say a 27-year-old man is facing hate-motivated charges following an incident at a business in September.
Windsor
-
With temperatures set to dip below freezing, Windsor apartment building still without heat
With the temperatures dipping colder and colder, hundreds of people living inside the apartment building at 1616 Ouellette Avenue are still without heat.
-
County of Essex making masks mandatory at indoor facilities
The County of Essex is once again requiring that masks be worn in county facilities.
-
Windsor Regional Hospital paediatric admissions above normal capacity
Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) officials say they, like other hospitals across the province, are seeing a surge in paediatric admissions.
Barrie
-
'This is real. The kids are getting very sick,' Respiratory viruses impact younger population
Pediatric units are overwhelmed with an "unheard-of level" of sick children as the triple threat of respiratory viruses, COVID-19, RSV, and influenza circulates.
-
OPP works to safely remove bear from Penetanguishene backyard
Police ask residents in a Penetanguishene neighbourhood to keep their pets indoors as officers work out a plan to remove a bear nestled in a tree in a backyard.
-
Multi-vehicle crash sends two to hospital near Orangeville
Provincial police are investigating a serious multi-vehicle collision west of Orangeville that sent two people to the hospital.
Atlantic
-
Christmas controversy: Parade organizers, CBRM mayor receive threats after route change
After three years, the Sydney Santa Claus Parade is back, but its return is not putting some people into the Christmas spirit.
-
N.B. sees first significant snowfall in the Maritimes, more to come Wednesday
New Brunswick has seen the first significant snowfall of the season in the Maritimes. Several centimetres of snow fell on parts of northern New Brunswick Sunday night into Monday morning, with reports of 16 centimetres of snow in Grand Falls, N.B.
-
Storm Nicole topples cherished P.E.I. sandstone arch damaged by Fiona
A storm has toppled a sandstone arch in Prince Edward Island that had been weakened during Fiona, the second celebrated landmark lost in the province in the last two months.
Calgary
-
Ticats acquire rights to veteran quarterback Mitchell from Stampeders
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will have first crack at giving quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell a new CFL home.
-
Health Canada says it has secured more foreign supply of children's pain medication
As parents continue to struggle to find pain and fever medications for their children amid an uptick in respiratory illnesses, Health Canada announced Monday that it has secured a foreign supply of children's acetaminophen. This incoming supply will be available for retail purchase, or for parents to access at community pharmacies 'in the coming weeks.'
-
Lethbridge police officer dismissed over 'Memegate' scandal
A Lethbridge police officer has been fired over his role in a group chat that targeted executive members, other officers and government officials with hateful and degrading messages.
Winnipeg
-
Group of Indigenous women partner with Winnipeg cab companies to improve safety
A committee made up of Indigenous women is working with cab companies and the City of Winnipeg’s Vehicles for Hire department to improve safety for women, girls and two-spirit people.
-
Woman fatally shot over the weekend; homicide unit investigating
Winnipeg police are investigating the homicide of a Winnipeg woman who was fatally shot over the weekend.
-
Mounties search for man who tried to rob a Steinbach bank
Mounties are looking for a man who walked into a Steinbach area bank in hopes of robbing it.
Vancouver
-
15 B.C. companies benefit from federal funding for clean energy, alternative fuels sectors
The federal government is funding 60 “clean fuel” projects across Canada, 12 of which are based in British Columbia.
-
Large sum of cash found in IKEA hasn’t been claimed for months: RCMP
If you recently lost a large amount of cash while furniture shopping, you may be in luck.
-
B.C. flood recovery tempered by fears of looming climate disasters
B.C. officials are touting the progress made on recovering from last year's catastrophic flooding, but any sense of optimism is tempered by an awareness from experts and residents alike that the next big storm could come sooner rather than later.
Edmonton
-
Smith hints at health leadership overhaul, reiterates no mask mandates for Alberta schools
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said significant changes are coming to health leadership in the province within the coming days and re-emphasized mask mandates will not be coming to classrooms this year.
-
Former Hockey Canada executive Nicholson to testify before parliamentary committee
Former Hockey Canada president and CEO Bob Nicholson is scheduled to speak before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage on Tuesday.
-
Health Canada says it has secured more foreign supply of children's pain medication
As parents continue to struggle to find pain and fever medications for their children amid an uptick in respiratory illnesses, Health Canada announced Monday that it has secured a foreign supply of children's acetaminophen. This incoming supply will be available for retail purchase, or for parents to access at community pharmacies 'in the coming weeks.'