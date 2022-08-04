UofT vax policy could boost uptake, but more needed to drive real increase: experts
A Toronto university's decision to require those living in student residences to have at least three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine could boost third-dose uptake among young adults, but it won't drive a significant increase unless other schools follow suit, experts say.
The University of Toronto announced last week that it was reinstating a vaccination requirement for those living in its residences and updating it to mandate at least one booster shot. It also recommended all others on campus stay "up-to-date" on COVID-19 vaccinations.
Dr. Fahad Razak, the scientific director of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, said the policy could help boost uptake among younger adults, noting the university's large student body and evidence about the effect of vaccine requirements.
But he said there would likely be a greater impact on uptake if other universities and colleges implemented a similar policy.
"There seems to be fairly robust evidence that when you require vaccination to be in a certain space, more people end up getting vaccinated because of that," he said.
"If more universities followed a similar policy, you would find, likely, an enhanced vaccine uptake of third doses, or potentially even other doses."
Third-dose uptake in the 18-29 age group is currently about 36 per cent nationally, which is lower than every other adult age group in Canada. By comparison, roughly 86 per cent in that young adult cohort have two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Dr. Susy Hota, medical director of infection prevention and control at the University Health Network in Toronto, said having post-secondary institutions "aligned" on vaccine policies would help boost third-dose uptake among young adults.
"It's never great when only one or two are doing something and others are not," she said. "People may choose not to go to places that have additional requirements if they're feeling fatigued by that and there are other options."
Hota added that vaccine requirements should evolve over time as more doses become available to ensure maximum protection, especially since immunity from vaccines wanes over time.
"Really it is about keeping up-to-date with immunizations," she said.
"We use that language for childhood immunizations and other things like that, which are required for schools and daycares and such. We should start thinking about that language for COVID vaccines too."
With the current variants of COVID-19 that are spreading, both Razak and Hota said having at least three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine provides people with a "better degree of protection" from COVID-19 than just two doses. Razak noted that three doses can also prevent severe illness and disruptions to a person's life.
Razak suggested vaccinations are "only one part of the strategy" against COVID-19, and said universities, which often tend to have older buildings, should make investments in air filtration devices and promote masking as well.
The University of Toronto Students' Union said it supports the university's policy to require three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine for those moving into campus residences, adding it is "deeply grateful to see the university being proactive and cautious as we enter another unpredictable fall."
However, it emphasized that "the onus of COVID-19 mitigation in residences should not be placed solely on students." It asked that the university continue its wastewater testing initiative, continue to offer rapid antigen and/or PCR tests for students, improve ventilation in its buildings and frequently disinfect communal settings.
The university stopped requiring proof of vaccination for those attending classes in person on May 1. It also gradually lifted its mask mandate in its indoor spaces, but is still encouraging people to wear medical masks in high-density indoor spaces when physical distancing is not possible.
- with files from Maan Alhmidi.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2022.
———
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
China claims 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait
China says it conducted 'precision missile strikes' in the Taiwan Strait on Thursday as part of military exercises that have raised tensions in the region to their highest level in decades.
Canadian Armed Forces to start training Ukrainian soldiers in third country
Defence Minister Anita Anand is expected to announce that the Canadian Armed Forces will start training Ukrainian soldiers in a third country.
Father of Quebec boxer David Lemieux among victims in fatal Montreal shootings
Montreal police believes the same shooter was behind two separate shootings that claimed the lives of two men just over an hour apart.
Why is China staging drills around Taiwan?
China is staging live-fire military drills in six self-declared zones surrounding Taiwan in response to a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island Beijing claims as its own territory.
'Renowned' Ontario doctor who worked until 102 dies
A 'renowned' Ontario doctor, who worked until the age of 102 – marking him as one of the oldest people to ever practice medicine in North America – has died.
Three key takeaways from the three-person Conservative leadership debate
On Wednesday night in Ottawa, three of the five Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidates took part in the third and final official debate of the 2022 race. Candidates Scott Aitchison, Roman Baber and Jean Charest delved into some of the top issues of the campaign. Here are the main takeaways from tonight's discussion.
Ukraine's ambassador to tell MPs Canada must reverse Russian turbine decision
Ukraine's ambassador to Canada will today make clear her country's disappointment over Canada's decision to allow pipeline equipment that was in Montreal for repairs to be returned to a state-controlled energy giant in Russia despite war-related sanctions.
Charest pressed on political future after Conservative leadership race
Jean Charest spent the last official debate of the federal Conservative leadership race on Wednesday stressing that his experience as a political leader is what the party needs to unite.
Parents have 'lost total trust' in the sport after Hockey Canada allegations
As police investigate alleged sexual assaults involving members of two Canadian men's hockey teams, CTVNews.ca heard from a number of parents expressing concerns with enrolling their children in organized hockey. The allegations, they say, are deterring them from allowing their children to participate in the sport they love.
Montreal
-
Father of Quebec boxer David Lemieux among victims in fatal Montreal shootings
Montreal police believes the same shooter was behind two separate shootings that claimed the lives of two men just over an hour apart.
-
Nearly half of Quebecers would support Legault in the next election: poll
More than twice as many Quebecers would vote for the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) as for the Liberals (PLQ) or Quebec Solidaire (QS) if the provincial election were held today, a new Leger survey has found.
-
Man gunned down on Laval boulevard, police say
Police in the Montreal area are investigating a third deadly shooting just over a 24-hour period.
London
-
New details emerging after two London teens stabbed
More details are emerging after two teens were stabbed in London on Tuesday.
-
All watches and warnings end for London region
Wednesday’s hot and sticky weather shaped up to create a volatile forecast as Environment Canada issued multiple tornado warnings and watches, and severe thunderstorm warnings and watches across the region.
-
London police request public’s help identifying suspect after woman, teen girl sexually assaulted
London police are requesting the public’s help identifying a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman and sexually propositioned a teenaged girl in north London on Tuesday, according to police.
Kitchener
-
‘I can save up money’: Second-hand demand on the rise
Thrift stores in Waterloo region are seeing business boom as shoppers look to save money amid rising costs on everyday goods.
-
-
Old Marina Restaurant patron applauds quick-thinking staff during fire
Jane McKenzie was sitting down for a birthday lunch on Saturday, July 31 when she was told to leave immediately and then ushered out of the Old Marina Restaurant.
Northern Ontario
-
Crime decreases downtown but still calls for improvement
Recent stats from the Greater Sudbury Police Service show a decrease in reported incidents downtown.
-
Sudbury’s Lorraine Street transitional housing complex costs are rising
According to a recent report, the cost of the proposed transitional housing complex in a residential neighbourhood has increased by $4 million.
-
Tourism picking up in North Bay due to different activities
With summer still in full swing, the hope is people will take a trip here, enjoy the scenic view, catch a show or spend money in the city and then come back again.
Ottawa
-
Man, 29, charged following Parliament Hill ramming incident
A 29-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges following an incident early Wednesday morning in which a vehicle rammed a gate on Parliament Hill. Police said Wednesday someone drove an unauthorized vehicle into the front gates on Wellington Street at around 3:30 a.m.
-
Young man credited with saving family after jet ski capsizes on Ottawa River
The Ottawa Fire Service is thanking a young man for helping to save a family after their jet ski capsized on the Ottawa River Wednesday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa real estate values 2022 vs. 2018: Even those who missed boom have huge gains
If you are a homeowner who has spent a lot of time thinking 'I could have listed' or 'I should have sold' and you're feeling like you missed the epic real estate boom, realtor Taylor Bennett has a short pep-talk.
Windsor
-
Watches and warnings lifted for Windsor-Essex
Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent remains under a special weather statement from Environment Canada on Wednesday.
-
'It is a nightmare': Windsor-Essex residents lament slow rollout of paediatric COVID-19 vaccinations
It’s been two weeks since the province announced the availability of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children under five, but finding a place in Windsor-Essex to get your child vaccinated is proving to be a difficult task.
-
Extreme heat trumps COVID-19 concerns as hot summer continues
As temperatures across the region increase, a “Summer Emergency Preparedness” task team was created in Chatham-Kent. At the request of the Chatham-Kent Ontario Health Team, a new task force was created to bring health and social sector agencies together for a more coordinated approach to handling extreme heat.
Barrie
-
Artists slated to perform at Ever After Music Festival announce cancellations
With just over a week to go until the Ever After Music Festival is set to kick off, some artists have taken to social media announcing their shows have been cancelled.
-
Owen Sound police officer honoured after donating part of liver to co-worker
Owen Sound Police Officer Cory Fernando donated part of her liver to her co-worker, who has cystic fibrosis, earlier this year.
-
Tornado watch issued for parts of Simcoe County
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for parts of Simcoe County and Grey-Bruce.
Atlantic
-
Pilot project launched in N.B. hospitals following emergency room death
Horizon Health in New Brunswick says it has quickly created a new pilot project inside waiting rooms at the authority's five regional hospital emergency departments.
-
'There are lives on the line': Motorists urged to slow down in construction zones after flagger struck
Police and safety advocates in Fredericton are warning drivers to pay more attention when approaching a construction zone after a flagperson was struck and seriously injured Tuesday morning.
-
Kalin’s Call: Heat warnings expanded in the Maritimes
With hot and humid weather expected in the days to come, Environment Canada has extended heat warnings across Nova Scotia and into southern New Brunswick Wednesday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Smoke from BC wildfires rolls in to Calgary
Smoke from a handful of wildfires in B.C. is starting to roll into Calgary
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise, Calgarians mixed on whether to react
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are on the rise, and despite a recent dip waste water tracking data in Calgary is as high as points in the sixth wave, but some Calgarians are hesitant to adjust behaviours or see a return of public health restrictions.
-
Winnipeg
-
Industrial building fire on Symington Road, cause of fire needs further investigation
Firefighters from the RM of Springfield responded to a fire on the outskirts of Winnipeg Wednesday afternoon.
-
One-year-old drowns on shoreline of Lake Winnipeg: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers are investigating after a one-year-old drowned on the shoreline of Lake Winnipeg.
-
13-year-old charged following unprovoked playground stabbing: Winnipeg police
A 13-year-old girl from Winnipeg has been charged following a stabbing in a playground in the city’s north.
Vancouver
-
'It doesn't feel like justice is served': Outrage as Surrey, B.C., wife killer gets day parole
Advocates for victims of domestic violence are outraged a Surrey, B.C., man who killed his pregnant wife 16 years ago has been granted day parole.
-
'Too close for comfort': B.C. Interior wildfire moves closer to some homes
Dozens more homes are now on evacuation alert as an out-of-control wildfire continues to burn in B.C.'s Interior.
-
CTV News journalist connects with his large Indigenous family for first time
From Vancouver, it takes the whole day to get to Alert Bay off the northern tip of Vancouver Island. For CTV News reporter Ben Miljure, it’s taken his whole life.
Edmonton
-
Going ‘cavewoman style’: Woman recounts saving a 7-year old boy from cougar attack
Alishea Morrison said she acted on pure instinct when she saved seven-year old Cason Feuser from a cougar attack Sunday.
-
'No vehicle is sold noisy': Edmonton councillor launches petition to target loud vehicles on city streets
Edmonton city councillor Michael Janz has launched a petition asking the city to look into increasing fines and automated enforcement or an outright ban to curb noisy vehicles in the city.
-
Athabasca University responds to UCP in fight over "near-virtual" policy
An Alberta online university facing a potential multimillion-dollar cut in a policy fight with the province says it will consider the government’s latest demand but has not committed to complying with it.