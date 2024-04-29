'Unfair and punitive': Eviction hearing goes ahead despite Toronto tenant's hospital visit
A Toronto senior says he missed a court date related to his impending eviction because he was recovering from a heart attack in hospital.
But the proceedings went ahead anyway with the Court of Appeal ultimately ruling in favour of the landlord and accusing the tenant and a sister that he shares the apartment with of knowing how to "game the system."
Now, the pair are raising concerns about what they call an “unfair” decision as they face an eviction scheduled to be carried out today.
“I don’t understand how the courts can be so lacking in basic compassion,” Kathleen Finlay told CP24. “I mean, this seems like it was designed to be punitive.”
After moving into their downtown Toronto apartment amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kathleen Finlay and her brother, John, claim to have faced numerous problems with their tenancy. The unit was nothing like advertised, they say. There was no hot water, a ventilation issue stunk up their bedrooms, and an unfinished repair created a safety hazard, to name a few of the allegations in court documents filed by the tenants.
These issues seriously affected John, who is disabled and was diagnosed with heart disease earlier this year, his sister says.
Moreover, Kathleen says that they “caused him to have no quality of life.”
“The apartment is really difficult for him to get in and out of because there’s a series of just horrible ramp(s). He can only go through the basement, and he has to use the walker to get up and down and around the ramp,” Kathleen said in an interview with CP24.
While the apartment itself was never advertised as being walker or wheelchair friendly, the siblings were angered and annoyed by the other alleged issues.
Kathleen says that’s why they stopped paying rent two months after moving in – she believes that the unit was in violation of the Residential Tenancy’s Act, or RTA, as it did not align with how it was advertised online, and ultimately created challenging living conditions for her brother in particular.
The pair racked up over $150,000 in late rent payments. However, they argued that the living conditions caused them damages that exceed that amount.
Medical evidence not credible: judge
The siblings stopped paying rent in September 2021. Kathleen says that by November, the property management company began taking legal action against them.
Around the same time, Kathleen said that her brother started having medical issues. She said that by January 2024, he had been diagnosed with heart disease. As a result, the siblings requested to pause the proceedings, which was ultimately denied.
The court decision, which granted the landlord possession of the apartment, noted “[John’s medical condition] has been made repeatedly during the course of these proceedings, and despite the court noting at various points that the claim has never been accompanied by credible medical evidence, the claim is being advanced yet again without such supporting evidence.”
The tenants appealed that decision. On Friday, the pair was scheduled to appear in the Court of Appeal on a motion by the landlord for permission to proceed with enforcing the court order and obtain possession of the apartment, as of today.
However, Kathleen says that her brother had a heart attack that morning while in a hospital’s emergency room.
Kathleen provided CP24 with documentation she described as notes from health-care professionals outlining John’s condition. While a note in April suggests that stress caused by the legal proceedings and eviction put him at risk of cardiac arrest, the documents did not confirm that John had suffered a heart attack.
A request by the Finlays to postpone the hearing on Friday was denied by the motions judge.
Tenants 'abusing the system': judge
According to the Court of Appeal decision, this is not the first time that the pair have evaded court proceedings on the matter. Instead, it says that this is the latest in a lengthy record of proceedings in which the Finlay’s blamed their failure to attend on a medical reason.
A medical note was sent to the judge in early April, to which the pair were given a brief extension of 10 days to move. They remained in the unit, to which judgement stated was an example of how the tenants appear to be ‘abusing the system.’
“After the Finlays stopped paying rent, the unfortunate ‘cat and mouse’ game so typical of bad faith tenants began. The Finlays are among the most accomplished of those who know how to ‘game the system,’” the decision reads. “…Indeed, the Finlays made one previous foray into this court in this litigation, and in the decision awarding the costs of an abandoned appeal, reported at 2024 ONCA 153, the court noted that ‘the tenants’ conduct appears to be abusive of the system… The frivolous, vexatious, and abusive nature of the Finlay’s strategy throughout, and of this appeal in particular, is evident not only in the endorsement of Black J. under appeal, and in the costs award made by this court, but also in the litany proceedings – 33 litigation events.”
The siblings did not have a lawyer at the time and were representing themselves.
“I was trying to fight the court battle, and my brother was fighting for his life, and they were able to use that opportunity to take advantage of us and just get something before a judge really fast and this is the result,” Kathleen said.
Since then, Kathleen says that her brother left the hospital in order to pack his things.
As of right now, Kathleen says that John does not have plans to return to the hospital. She said that he is considering medical assistance in dying as an option, to “die with dignity.”
“This is really so unfair and punitive, and I don’t know any other way to describe it.”
They have been ordered to pay the rent accrued to early March 2024, which is more than $150,000, in addition to the costs of previous motions and security for costs of their appeal. The total amounts total more than $250,000.
The property management company, Hannah Properties of One Clarendon Inc, forwarded a request for comment to its lawyer, Sanj Sood.
In response, he said, “The [Court of Appeal] decision speaks for itself.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING 'Numerous' officers shot in 'active situation' in Charlotte, North Carolina, police say
'Numerous law enforcement officers' have been shot in an 'active situation' in Charlotte, North Carolina, police say.
Toronto police arrest 12 people, lay 102 charges in major credit card fraud scheme
Toronto police say 12 people are facing a combined 102 charges in connection with an investigation into a major credit fraud scheme.
B.C. premier says Vancouver speech praising Hamas attack was 'most hateful' he can imagine
B.C. Premier David Eby has joined other politicians denouncing remarks at a demonstration in Vancouver where protesters chanted “long live Oct. 7,” praising that day's attacks by Hamas on Israel.
International students will be allowed to work 24 hours a week starting in September
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says international students will be able to work off-campus for up to 24 hours per week starting in September.
MPs targeted by Chinese hackers question why Canada didn't tell them
Members of Parliament are questioning why Canadian security officials did not inform them that they had been the target of Beijing-linked hackers, after learning from the FBI that the international parliamentary alliance they are a part of was in the crosshairs of the Chinese cyberattack in 2021.
Norovirus spreading at 'higher frequency' than expected in Canada
Norovirus is spreading at a 'higher frequency' than expected in Canada, specifically, in Ontario and Alberta, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Less alcohol, or none at all, is one path to better health
Moderate drinking was once thought to have benefits for the heart, but better research methods have thrown cold water on that.
In a world first, king-size cigarettes in Canada must feature one of these warnings starting Tuesday
Tobacco manufacturers have until Tuesday to ensure every king-size cigarette produced for sale in Canada has a health warning printed directly on it.
WATCH So you haven't filed your taxes yet…
The clock is ticking ahead of the deadline to file a 2023 income tax return. A personal finance expert explains why you should get them done -- even if you owe more than you can pay.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
McGill University says pro-Palestinian demonstrators 'refuse' to collaborate, encampment violates policies
McGill University says the growing encampment on its lower field in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza violates its policies.
-
Recycle your wine bottles and watch them transform into bridges, sidewalks
In a time of push for bigger and better infrastructure, Quebec researchers are working toward an environmentally friendly way to build bridges and construct sidewalks.
-
5-alarm fire forces evacuation of Montreal home for women at risk
About 150 Montreal firefighters put out a blaze at a home for women at risk in the Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough.
Ottawa
-
Province to open new 'regional office' in Ottawa
Premier Doug Ford announced the province will be opening a new regional office dedicated to Ottawa on Monday.
-
One woman's story about the damage fraudulent links can do
An Ottawa woman says she believes clicking on a fraudulent link led to her entire bank account being compromised, leaving her out thousands of dollars.
-
Via Rail unveils new early morning train service between Toronto, Ottawa
Via Rail says it will be operating an early-morning train service between Ottawa and Toronto for commuters hoping to arrive before 9 a.m.
Northern Ontario
-
Former child protection worker in northern Ont. charged with sexual assault
Police in Greater Sudbury have charged a 57-year-old Sudbury suspect with sexual assault in a case that dates back 25 years.
-
Human skeletal remains found in Chelmsford area of Greater Sudbury, police say
A gruesome discovery was made in a remote wooded area of Greater Sudbury on Sunday night, Sudbury police say.
-
One taken to hospital after car flips over in Sudbury
One person has been taken to hospital with unknown injuries following a collision on Notre Dame Avenue in Sudbury on Monday.
Kitchener
-
Ont. government announces new rules for cellphones in schools
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province's latest attempts to limit cellphone use in classrooms are designed to help students focus on learning.
-
Threat investigation prompts hold and secure at Fergus schools
Two Fergus schools were placed in hold and secure Monday while Ontario Provincial Police investigated a potential threat.
-
International students will be allowed to work 24 hours a week starting in September
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says international students will be able to work off-campus for up to 24 hours per week starting in September.
London
-
Arson charge laid after fire set outside downtown London, Ont. residence
A woman is in police custody after allegedly setting a fire outside a home in the city’s core late last week.
-
London man charged with sexual assault following alleged downtown incident
Police have charged a 20-year-old London man with sexual assault following an alleged incident downtown.
-
$418 million for South Bruce to host nuclear waste project
If the Municipality of South Bruce permanently houses Canada’s used nuclear fuel, it will be paid $418 million over the next 138 years to do so.
Windsor
-
Motorcycle driver dead after crash with car on Dougall Avenue
A 19-year-old motorcycle driver has died after being struck by a car on Sunday evening. Around 8:30 p.m., police responded to the crash in the southbound lanes of Dougall Avenue near the E.C. Row Expressway.
-
Sentencing delayed for Windsor denturist convicted of sex offences
Sentencing has been delayed for a Windsor denturist convicted of sex offences.
-
Two weekend fires under investigation
Windsor fire and police are investigating two fires over the weekend.
Barrie
-
Dump truck rollover closes northbound Highway 400 lanes
Police say the Highway 400's northbound lanes are still closed after the crash early Monday.
-
Barrie police seek alleged car-bombing suspect
An alleged suspect has been identified by police for a car-bombing incident in Barrie last fall.
-
Sentencing hearing adjourned for teen murderer
The adjourned sentencing hearing was set to begin for the third of three young men who have pleaded guilty to their involvement in the murder of a 17-year-old Barrie boy outside his home in late 2021.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg trial of man accused of killing four women starts with bid to toss jury
The trial of a Winnipeg man accused of killing four women began this morning with a preliminary matter before the jury is called in next week.
-
A timeline of the Jeremy Skibicki case
The trial for the man accused of killing four Indigenous women in Winnipeg is set to get underway on April 29.
-
Jets forward Vladislav Namestnikov suffers a fractured cheekbone after a puck hit him in the face
Winnipeg forward Vladislav Namestnikov suffered a fractured cheekbone when a puck hit him on the left side of his face in Game 4 against Colorado, the team said Monday.
Atlantic
-
Third youth charged with second-degree murder in death of 16-year-old: Halifax police
Police have charged a third youth in connection with the death of a teenager in Halifax last week.
-
Bedford man charged with stunting after vehicle clocked at 248 km/h: N.S. RCMP
A Bedford, N.S., man has been charged with stunting after the RCMP says he was caught driving more than 138 km/h over the posted speed limit.
-
Police investigating alleged threats at 2 Halifax high schools
A high school in Halifax is dismissing students early Monday due to an alleged threat.
N.L.
-
'I feel honoured to say I was his friend': Wayne Gretzky remembers Bob Cole
Tributes continue to pour in for Bob Cole as his family has confirmed a funeral will be held for the legendary broadcaster Friday in St. John's, N.L.
-
Voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole never considered moving out of St. John's
Legendary sportscaster Bob Cole was a Newfoundlander through and through, and his daughter says his connection to the province was 'everything' to him.
-
Cenovus fined $2.5 million for biggest oil spill in Newfoundland and Labrador history
Cenovus Energy has been ordered to pay a $2.5-million fine for its role in the largest offshore oil spill ever recorded in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Edmonton
-
Company ordered to pay $360K in 2022 death of central Alberta worker
An oilfield equipment supply company has been ordered to pay $360,000 in connection with the death of a worker more than two years ago.
-
London Drugs customers in Edmonton concerned after 'cybersecurity incident'
London Drugs locations in Alberta and throughout western Canada are closed Monday after what the company described as a "cybersecurity incident" over the weekend.
-
Trans Mountain pipeline project ushers in new era for oilsands hub Fort McMurray
As the urban centre at the heart of Canada's oilsands industry, Fort McMurray has seen more than its share of ups and downs.
Calgary
-
Alberta government announces 'master plan' for railway development
The Alberta government has laid out the path ahead for an ambitious passenger railway system it says 'has incredible potential' for the province.
-
'Shocked and concerned': Calgary principal charged with possession of child pornography
A Calgary elementary school principal has been charged with possession of child pornography, authorities announced Monday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Wet, cold and snowy start to the week prompts weather warnings/statements
A low complex (multiple low-pressure systems) across the western Prairies and B.C. will create some challenging conditions over the next few days.
Regina
-
USask study highlights more concerns with proposed Bunge-Viterra merger
Several western Canadian organizations representing producers have joined the fray in expressing their concerns over the proposed merger of Regina based Viterra with the Swiss-founded company Bunge.
-
Kindersley, Sask. man facing drunk driving charges after fatal crash with cyclist
A 20-year-old Kindersley man faces multiple charges for impaired driving and failing to stop at the scene of a fatal crash that led to the death of a 21-year-old man in the town west of Saskatoon early Saturday morning.
-
Saskatchewan highlights preparations made ahead of wildfire season
Saskatchewan has brought in resources early to prepare for this year's fire season. A drier than normal summer is forecast with eleven fires currently active.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man stabbed in incident of intimate partner violence, police say
A 27-year-old Saskatoon man is facing assault charges following a report of intimate partner violence on Saturday.
-
Kindersley, Sask. man facing drunk driving charges after fatal crash with cyclist
A 20-year-old Kindersley man faces multiple charges for impaired driving and failing to stop at the scene of a fatal crash that led to the death of a 21-year-old man in the town west of Saskatoon early Saturday morning.
-
Saskatoon Public Schools says budget increase won't cover growing enrollment or class complexity
Saskatoon’s public school board says that despite “record” funding from the province this year, the ministry’s allocation to the division doesn’t make the grade.
Vancouver
-
Pro-Palestinian protest encampment established at UBC
Pro-Palestinian protesters have established an encampment at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver in solidarity with the people of Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
-
RCMP bullying claims in Surrey policing case could cause 'undue' concern, lawyer says
A B.C. government lawyer says court documents in a policing dispute with the City of Surrey contain significant allegations of harassment and bullying by the RCMP that should be kept from public view because they could cause “undue public concern.”
-
B.C. premier says Vancouver speech praising Hamas attack was 'most hateful' he can imagine
B.C. Premier David Eby has joined other politicians denouncing remarks at a demonstration in Vancouver where protesters chanted “long live Oct. 7,” praising that day's attacks by Hamas on Israel.
Vancouver Island
-
London Drugs stores remain closed Monday after 'cybersecurity incident'
Dozens of London Drugs stores across Western Canada remained closed Monday following what the company described as a "cybersecurity incident" over the weekend.
-
Pro-Palestinian protest encampment established at UBC
Pro-Palestinian protesters have established an encampment at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver in solidarity with the people of Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
-
Historic church in Vancouver for sale for $10M
A nearly century-old church in one of Vancouver's most desirable neighbourhoods is up for sale.