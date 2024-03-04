University of Toronto reaches deal with support workers to avert a strike

A tentative deal has been reached to avert a strike by more than 8,000 academic and support workers at the University of Toronto following intense last-minute negotiations over the weekend.

Union representatives for CUPE (Canadian Union of Public Employees) 3261 and CUPE 3902 said Monday that they signed a deal just minutes before midnight Sunday to avert a strike.

The union locals represent five bargaining units which include teaching assistants, caretakers, postdoctoral, researchers, and food service workers. They had threatened to strike Monday if a deal was not reached with the university.

In a statement, the union hailed the deal as a victory with "historic gains."

"The agreement follows a marathon session of negotiations over the weekend," CUPE said. "It is the outcome of historic coordination among campus unions, and ongoing organizing by teaching assistants, contract instructors, postdocs, maintenance workers, caretakers, groundskeepers, veterinary technologists, casual workers, student residence and food service staff, and others."

It advised all members to report to work as normal Monday.

The deal includes a wage hike, protections for health-care benefits, and stronger mental health coverage.

A ratification vote on the deal is expected in the coming days.

The union is planning a rally to celebrate the deal outside of Convocation Hall at King's College Circle this morning.