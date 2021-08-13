TORONTO -- University of Toronto faculty are criticizing the administration over a vaccination policy that they say “does little to ensure a safe return” to the classroom.

The school announced on Wednesday that it would require anyone attending its campuses in the fall to either be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit a negative test result at least 72 hours prior to their visit.

The policy, however, relies on students and staff to self-report their vaccination status for the most part and does not require that they upload documentation as proof.

In an open letter sent to university president Meric Getler on Thursday, U of T’s faculty association said that is simply not good enough.

“The communication was nothing more than a repackaging of the same policy that the Administration acknowledged, as late as last week, does not constitute a vaccine mandate,” the letter states.

“With very few exceptions, the overwhelming majority of those on campus are still only required to self-declare their vaccination status without any obligation to show proof. This is especially vexing because there is already a mechanism in place for U of T students living in residence to upload proof of vaccination.”

Numerous post-secondary intuitions have introduced mandatory vaccine policies so far this week.

Some schools, such as Western University and Carleton University, are requiring that students and faculty submit proof that they have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine while others like Ryerson University are merely encouraging students and faculty to get vaccinated and are not making it a requirement at this time.

In their letter, the faculty association said that U of T’s vaccination policy is “inadequate” and “misleading.”

They also took issue with the school’s overall health and safety plan for the fall, which they said fails to set “minimum standards for a safe return” to the classroom.

As an example, they said that staff are “deeply concerned” about being “pressured” to teach in full capacity classrooms “without any physical distancing or verified ventilation.”

“We owe it to everyone on campus to do more and to do better to create a safe, accountable, and transparent return-to-campus strategy that is inclusive and aligns with public health science,” the letter states. “The stakes are high. Time is limited and the COVID fourth wave is upon us. We must act with urgency. We must provide our community with a university reopening that is safe and in which we can all have confidence and trust.”

The University of Toronto is taking a number of precautions as part of the resumption of many in-person classes, including the mandatory wearing of masks indoors and requiring anyone visiting campus to complete a self-assessment each day prior to their arrival.

Getler has also pledged to “take additional measures if conditions change in the fall and winter ahead.”

“Our plans are consistent with those of our peer institutions in Ontario. In fact, we are pleased to see others now adopting the standards we have established in planning for a safe return to in-person activities,” he said in a letter to students and faculty on Wednesday.