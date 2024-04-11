Union representing nearly 700 TTC electrical and trade workers sets strike deadline

Nearly 700 TTC workers could walk off the job in less than two weeks following months of fruitless negotiations with TTC management, their union said Thursday.

CUPE Local 2, which represents 661 electrical and trade workers at the TTC, confirmed that it has set a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. on April 22.

The workers have been without a contract since March 2022. In February, they voted 99.3 per cent in favour of a strike mandate.

In a statement, the union said that despite several rounds of bargaining since then, discussions have been “frustrating“ and no agreement has been reached.

The main sticking point in the negotiations has been around wages, with the union saying they want an increase which is in step with “surging inflation rates” in order to address the rising costs of living.

“None of us desire a strike, yet we’re left with no choice,” CUPE Local 2 President Sumit Guleria said in a statement. “Our services are critical for public safety and directly impact customer well-being. Fair recognition and treatment of our members’ invaluable contributions are imperative.”

The TTC has said that it has contingency plans in place in the event of a strike that would allow it to preserve as much service as possible, but some service would likely be affected.

If a strike were to go ahead, it would be the first time that unionized TTC workers take job action in nearly 13 years after a court ruling last year struck down Ontario's designation of the TTC as an essential service.