Union calls for resignation of Markham Library CEO over removal of Islamic Heritage Month displays
The union representing 6,000 municipal and library workers in York Region is calling for the chief executive officer of the Markham Public Library to step down following the brief removal of Islamic Heritage Month displays from its branches.
CUPE Local 905 released a statement on Friday, saying it has no trust left in the leadership of Catherine Biss as CEO of MPL, and that her resignation would be "a first step towards rebuilding the relationship between workers and their employer."
An email surfaced on social media this week in which MPL staff were directed to "take down any merchandising" on the Islamic Heritage Month and not "actively promote" it given the current situation in the Middle East so the library would not be perceived as "taking a particular side."
In a statement on Monday, Biss called the email sent last week "inaccurate" and apologized "for any confusion or hurt this has caused the community." The CEO said at a news conference the following day that the email was sent out prematurely but declined to provide further details as it was now an "HR matter."
Biss did admit that Islamic Heritage Month displays were temporarily removed from MPL branches one morning last week while the library was investigating complaints from staff and community members about favouring one side of the Israel-Hamas. However, the displays were later restored in the afternoon that same day.
Biss said typically, MPL reviews complaints and then determines the direction it plans to take moving forward. However, she suggested that, in this case, a mistake was made.
“In retrospect, while we were following our normal process, I want to apologize for the confusion and the hurt that this has caused,” Biss said. “I take full responsibility and apologize to the community.”
Biss vowed that there would be a thorough review of relevant policies and procedures in the wake of the incident. She added that MPL would be reaching out to local faith-based communities to reassure them of the library's commitment to diversity and rebuild trust.
Biss also noted that the library does not confuse Islam, Islamic culture or the Muslim people with the conflict in the Middle East.
Following the incident, CUPE Local 905 said they met with its members and heard concerns from frontline staff.
"This latest incident of Islamophobia from the senior management of Markham Public Library is part of long-standing systemic racism faced by our members in this workplace. The confusion between the religion of Islam and the events in the Middle East is not only erroneous but also affects the safety of workers we represent," the union said.
"The subsequent comments from MPL CEO Catherine Biss display a lack of accountability and transparency about the intent of the email."
The union said it echoes the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) call for a full investigation into the email and the subsequent events and accountability of anyone involved.
NCCM denounced the library's directive, saying in a statement: "We do not think that those involved in making such a decision deserve to be on the city payroll any longer. We cannot tolerate Islamophobia - especially not from our institutions."
With files from Joanna Lavoie
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Avoid non-essential travel to these Caribbean islands due to natural disaster risk: Canadian officials
Friday morning the Canadian government issued a non-essential travel advisory to portions of the Caribbean due to risk of natural disaster.
Toronto residents fear for their safety after alleged car thieves captured on video breaking into home to steal key fob
A number of residents in a midtown Toronto neighbourhood are sounding the alarm about what they described as a brazen and terrifying trend that has seen their homes being broken into by suspects with one objective in mind: stealing key fobs so they can take their vehicles.
33 MPs call on Trudeau, Canada to support a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war
More than 30 members of Parliament are calling on Canada to support an immediate ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas that has left thousands dead in two weeks.
By law, Sask. youth under 16 now need parental consent before changing pronouns at school
Saskatchewan has passed a bill requiring parental consent if a youth under the age of 16 wants to be referred by a different pronoun or name at school.
U.S., U.K. officials 'concerned' with India's move to reduce Canadian diplomatic staff
The U.S. and U.K. governments are calling on the Indian government to rescind its push to reduce the presence of Canadian diplomats in its country and “uphold” its obligations under international law.
White moose mama, baby captured on video in northern Ontario
A Timmins couple was out hunting partridge in the bush on Friday the 13th when they came across a rare sight, a 'spirit moose' and its calf.
Farmer rescued after being trapped in well north of Edmonton for nearly 8 hours
A farmer north of Edmonton considers himself lucky to have survived this harvest season. That's no joke about poor weather conditions and long hours in the combine.
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates: Hamas frees 2 American hostages, even as Israel airstrikes continue in southern Gaza
Israel says Hamas has freed two American hostages who had been held in Gaza since militants rampaged through southern Israel Oct. 7. The hostage release Friday came even as Israeli airstrikes continued to hit southern Gaza, an area swelled by civilians who fled there from the north on Israeli instructions.
India rejects Canada's accusation that it violated international norms in their diplomatic spat
The Indian government on Friday rejected any notion that it had violated international law in asking Canada to recall diplomats so that both governments have roughly the same number stationed in each country.
Montreal
-
Montreal police report 36 hate crimes and incidents since beginning of Israel-Hamas war
While protests held in Montreal since the Israel-Hamas war broke out have been largely peaceful, tensions are still high and have led to 36 hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents, according to Montreal police.
-
Appeal court orders new trial for former senior Montreal politician Zampino
Quebec's Court of Appeal has ordered the former chair of Montreal city council's executive committee to stand trial on corruption charges.
-
Emergency homeless shelter to move from Chinatown to Verdun
An emergency homeless shelter will open in Montreal's Verdun borough this winter to take on those displaced by the closure of a busy facility in Chinatown.
London
-
Tenants out of their homes after pickup crashes into east London, Ont. apartment
Several tenants remain displaced from their homes after a pickup truck slammed into an apartment building at Dundas and Hale Streets in London Thursday.
-
'Bringing that voice back for the voiceless': Manitoba woman brings campaign seeking respect for her mother to London, Ont.
Cambria Harris continues to press for a search of a Manitoba landfill in an effort to find the remains of her mother.
-
Imagine Build blitz underway at Oneida Nation of the Thames
A three-day blitz build of an accessible home on the Oneida Nation of the Thames has begun.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Juan Mendoza sentenced after 2019 double-fatal crash in downtown Kitchener
Juan Mendoza, the man found guilty of impaired driving in a fiery 2019 crash that caused the death of his wife and another woman, was sentenced on Friday afternoon.
-
Unions representing nurses at two local hospitals say their work isn't recognized by employers
Two unions representing nurses at local hospitals are weighing in on ongoing wage disputes resulting in what they say are overdue raises and roster cuts.
-
Owner of cat shot seven times by pellet gun speaks out
Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a Simcoe family found their cat seriously injured from being shot with a pellet gun.
Northern Ontario
-
One person killed in Temiskaming Shores crash
An early morning collision in Temiskaming Shores has claimed the life of one person.
-
Two charged with first-degree murder in northwestern Ont. homicide
A 17-year-old and 20-year-old from a remote First Nation in northwestern Ontario have been charged with first-degree murder following a suspicious death in the community last month.
-
Hunter fined $8K for killing moose, allowing it to spoil in northern Ont.
A southern Ontario man who shot two cow moose during a hunt last year and left one to spoil has been fined $8,000.
Ottawa
-
417 CLOSURE
417 CLOSURE Drivers deal with lengthy delays as Percy Street bridge replacement snarls traffic
The Queensway is closed eastbound between Carling/Kirkwood and Metcalfe Street and westbound between Metcalfe/Catherine and Bronson Avenue until 6 a.m. Tuesday for construction.
-
Overdose deaths in Renfrew County double last year's total
Renfrew County Paramedics and Renfrew County Public Health say they are concerned over a dramatic spike in overdoses and drug-related deaths.
-
More than 2 dozen faith leaders in Ottawa sign joint statement condemning hate
Faith leaders from Ottawa's Jewish, Muslim and Christian communities have issued a joint statement condemning hatred in all its forms as tensions from the Israel-Hamas war echo across the world.
Windsor
-
Knives detected by new system at Windsor Regional Hospital
Weapons detectors were installed in the emergency rooms at both Windsor Regional Hospital campuses Thursday and they've already discovered some items that are not welcome at the hospital.
-
City Hall advises against new panhandling bylaw, instead offers alternate strategies to address poverty in Windsor
After much debate over whether the city should crack down on panhandling, city staff has come back with a report against a new panhandling bylaw.
-
Unsolved 1940s plane crash subject of ElderCollege course
On Oct. 30, 1941 an American Airlines aircraft called the Flagship Erie fell from the skies in southwestern Ontario, crashing into a farmer’s field near the town of Lawrence Station.
Barrie
-
Homicide investigation underway after woman's remains found in Newmarket
Police in York Region are investigating a suspicious death after an unidentified woman's remains were found in a wooded area.
-
Reward offered for information in suspicious disappearance and death of Ont. senior
A reward is being offered as investigators continue to seek answers in the suspicious death of a Caledon man whose body was found nearly six months after his disappearance five years ago.
-
Ford government injects $25M into Simcoe County hospital amid growing patient demand
Ontario Premier Doug Ford made a visit to Simcoe County on Friday to announce a $25 million funding injection for Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital amid increasing patient demand.
Atlantic
-
Halifax-area school goes into lockdown after fight
Bedford, N.S., school went into lockdown after a fight on Thursday.
-
Three dead after two-vehicle crash near Miramichi, N.B.
Three people died following a two-vehicle collision just north of Miramichi on Thursday.
-
After hour clinics closures spark concern in Moncton
A new post circulating on social media has raised concerns about New Brunswick health care, this time focusing on after hour clinics.
Calgary
-
Part of Highway 1 closed due to fatal motor vehicle collision
Brooks RCMP are on scene at a fatal collision on Highway 1 that happened early Friday evening.
-
AHS upping COVID-19 vaccine supply after reports of shortages
After receiving reports of COVID-19 vaccine shortages in pharmacies across the province, Alberta announced Friday that it was bumping up its vaccine distribution
-
Wrestling under the stars returns to Kensington Saturday night
Wrestling under the stars is returning to Kensington this Saturday night.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba NDP replaces most of Crown corporation board in first act of business
Two days after being sworn-in, Manitoba's NDP government has replaced most board members at the provincial Crown corporation that provides vehicle insurance.
-
City issues RFP on utilizing empty downtown office space
The City of Winnipeg is looking to fill some empty downtown office space through a request for proposal (RFP) to consult on the police headquarters building.
-
'Recreational drug use is not safe': Recovering addict speaks out against safe consumption site
A Winnipeg father who lost his son to drugs - and is a recovering addict himself - is speaking out against the idea of a safe consumption site in Manitoba.
Vancouver
-
Cop kicked and berated homeless man outside Vancouver business, complaint alleges
A police officer "repeatedly kicked" a homeless man who was trying to sleep outside a business in Vancouver's Oakridge neighbourhood last month, according to a complaint filed with the city's police board.
-
'So proud of him': B.C. man receives award for helping save father's life using CPR
Wayne Young credits his son for helping to save his life after he went into cardiac arrest while exercising earlier this year.
-
Staff at 2 B.C. care homes stop working for 1 day as contract negotiations escalate to job action
After years of working without a contract, staff at two B.C. long-term care homes walked off the job for several hours on Friday, demanding a fair deal from their employer.
Edmonton
-
Police searching for 2 men they say abducted woman, prompting Amber Alert
A blind, non-verbal woman who was abducted Thursday night is safe and unharmed, but police were still searching Friday for two men accused of stealing the vehicle she was in.
-
'The whole family is devastated,' aunt of west Edmonton homicide victim says
A woman who was killed in west Edmonton last week is being remembered as a loving mother and sister.
-
Grande Prairie educational assistant charged with sexual assault, exploitation of youth
An educational assistant who lives in Grande Prairie has been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor.