TORONTO
Toronto

    • Unifor announces strike action against Bombardier

    Bombardier Aircraft Assembly Centre in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, January 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov Bombardier Aircraft Assembly Centre in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, January 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
    Share

    Canadian workers' union Unifor said on Sunday that 1,350 of its members are on strike at jet-maker Bombardier's facilities after the two sides were unable to reach a tentative agreement before the Saturday deadline.

    The union's bargaining committee members are working towards an agreement and both parties remain committed to continuing the bargaining process, Unifor said in a statement.

    "Bombardier is continuing to negotiate with all parties," company spokesman Mark Masluch said in an emailed statement to Reuters, adding that the goal remains to "swiftly reach a mutually beneficial agreement."

    Negotiations continued throughout Saturday night, Unifor said, with both parties agreeing to resume discussions early Monday morning.

    Unifor, a general trade union, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the details of the strike while Bombardier declined to comment on the same.

    This follows a similar strike by Unifor in July 2021 at Bombardier's Toronto business jet assembly plant, which lasted a week before a three-year collective agreement was ratified, including wage increases and higher monthly pension benefits.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News