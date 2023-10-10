Unifor and General Motors reach tentative deal to end strike
Unifor says it has reached a tentative agreement with General Motors Canada just hours after more than 4,000 workers went on strike in Oshawa, St. Catharines and Woodstock.
The union said the tentative agreement makes gains on a range of issues, including; pensions, retiree income supports and converting full-time temporary workers into permanent employees.
The deal still needs to be ratified by union members, but workers will be back on the job by 2:30 p.m. today, the union said.
More to come…
DEVELOPING Live updates following Hamas attack in Israel
On Day 4 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war, many countries are grappling with missing and killed nationals in the latest Israel-Palestinian war that has already claimed at least 1,600 lives, and is only expected to escalate.
Son of Canadian woman believed to be Hamas hostage says his last words to his mom were 'I love you'
The son of a Canadian woman recounts the last conversation he had with his mother before she disappeared. He believes she was taken hostage by Hamas militants Saturday.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating the Ontario government's decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for development. A spokesperson confirmed the news with CTV News Toronto Tuesday afternoon.
How to talk to kids and teens about the Israel-Hamas war
Mental health experts and school boards are offering support for kids and youth in Canada worried about the escalating Israel-Hamas war, as well as tips for parents on how to talk about it.
Soldiers asking for donations to help with housing, food costs: memo to Gen. Eyre
The military's chaplain-general says many soldiers are struggling with the high cost of living and morale is the lowest it's been in recent memory.
A Vancouver man who was missing in Israel was killed in an attack by Hamas on a music festival, the second confirmed Canadian casualty in a massacre that left hundreds dead.
Here's how to leave bedbugs behind when you travel home: expert
Bedbugs are taking over some French cities, which one expert says could happen in Canada unless people are careful when they travel.
Are you a Canadian trying to return home from Israel, Gaza or the West Bank? Let us know
Canadian travellers in Israel amid deadly fighting that began over the weekend say they are unable to get home, as airlines cancel a growing number of flights out of the country. If you are a Canadian trying to return home, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
British Columbia is the first province to sign a tailored funding agreement with the federal government as part of the $196-billion health accord the prime minister offered provinces earlier this year.
Montreal
Montreal man killed in Israel after Hamas attacks
A Montreal couple says their 33-year-old son was killed in the attacks led by Hamas militants last weekend in Israel and that, during his final moments, he put his life in harm's way to save others.
Healthy Quebec kids can no longer see pediatricians, must now find a family doctor
The move to bar pediatricians from following healthy children is an initiative that was agreed upon between the Quebec government and the Quebec Association of Pediatricians. The goal is to allow pediatricians, who specialize in treating children, to take on the more dire cases rather than follow healthy children -- something a general practitioner is qualified to do.
Flu, COVID-19 vaccination campaign begins Tuesday
Quebec's annual vaccination campaign against the flu and COVID-19 is slated to start officially on Tuesday.
London
Damage estimated at $200,000 for suspicious two-building fire
London police say a suspicious two-building fire that broke out near downtown Monday morning has caused about $200,000 in damage.
'Absolutely Terrifying': Londoners react to Israel-Hamas war
Rob Nagus has been working to counsel them since Saturday morning. He was among the first in Canada to learn of the attack on Israel by Hamas militants.
Adelaide Street death called 'non-suspicious'
As previously reported, first responders arrived at 11 Adelaide St. S. Saturday morning after reports of a person with no vital signs.
Kitchener
Canadian auto workers, GM reach tentative contract agreement less than 24 hours after strike began
Unifor workers have kicked off a strike at General Motors Canada after failing to reach a new contract with the U.S. automaker.
Brantford man arrested after trying to import child sex doll
A 58-year-old Brantford man is facing a number of child pornography and firearm related charges after police say he tried to get a child sex doll before Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) stepped in.
OPP warn people to secure their vacation home after alleged vandals damage cottage
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Huron County is reminding the public to check on their vacation homes after vandals allegedly wrecked a cottage causing more than $100,000 in damage.
Northern Ontario
Bears being spotted again in Greater Sudbury
As the weather turns colder with the arrival of fall, bears are starting to be spotted again around the City of Greater Sudbury.
Cochrane man charged after crystal meth seized in drug raid
A 37-year-old Cochrane man is accused of being a drug dealer after a raid on a Thirteenth Avenue home last month revealed $12,500 in narcotics.
Sudbury assault suspect hit victim on head with pipe wrench
A verbal dispute between two neighbours in the Flour Mill area of Greater Sudbury over the weekend resulted in an assault charge being laid after the fight escalated.
Ottawa
Here is when flu and COVID-19 vaccines will be available in Ottawa
Starting this week, vaccines for the flu and COVID-19 will be available in Ottawa for people at greatest risk of health complications. Full public eligibility will open by the end of October.
-
Ottawa Jewish community gathers to pray and mourn after Hamas attack in Israel
Israeli flags waved in the air Monday evening as hundreds sang the country's national anthem inside the Soloway Jewish Community Centre.
Windsor
Two teens charged in downtown robbery
Thanks to tips from the community, two suspects have been arrested in relation to a recent downtown robbery that left a man with a head injury.
Driver charged after going 128 km/h on Wyandotte Street
Windsor police charged two people stunt driving on Thanksgiving Monday.
Windsor-wide food drive seeks to replenish food bank
The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope is recognizing World Homelessness Day with a Windsor-wide food drive and free BBQ to raise awareness.
Barrie
Charges stayed against Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping suspect
The charges against an Ontario woman arrested earlier this year in connection with the Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping case have been stayed.
Man stumbles into Barrie, Ont. bar with stab wounds
A man with stab wounds entered Malones Pint House on Bradford Street on Monday.
Crash investigation underway in South Simcoe with police asking for the public's help
Police are investigating after two people were injured in a collision with a hydro pole, a fire hydrant and parked cars in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
Atlantic
'It’s absolutely tragic': Maritime community members react to Hamas attacks, retaliation by Israel
Members of Moncton's Jewish community gathered at the Tiferes Israel Synagogue cemetery in Dieppe Monday morning for a stone unveiling ceremony to honour Ruben Maklin, a beloved community member, businessman and father who passed away in February.
Doggy paddler of the bay: Missing dog from Maine found on island in New Brunswick
Frankie the dog, originally from Maine, went missing on Sept. 9 and was found on an island in New Brunswick, with many wondering how the dog made the long journey and swim.
Burnout, despair facing workers on front lines of poverty and homelessness in Canada
Those who work with people facing homelessness and food shortages say employees are carrying a massive emotional burden as demand for services soars beyond what their organizations can provide.
Calgary
Lethbridge high school football players arrested in connection to alleged sexual assault
Four high school football players have been arrested in connection to an alleged sexual assault at a Lethbridge school last week.
Calgary to install new in-street crosswalk signs at all K-6 schools
Calgary will be installing new in-street crosswalks at elementary schools in the city in an effort to keep students safe.
Alberta to create more than 20,000 affordable private child care spaces
The provincial government is creating more affordable child care spaces for Alberta families.
Winnipeg
Driver arrested one year after fatal crash on St. Mary's Road: police
Winnipeg police have arrested a driver nearly one year after a 17-year-old passenger was killed in a crash in St. Vital.
'A healing process': Winnipeg tattoo removal technician helps ex-gang members feel free
A Winnipeg tattoo removal technician is helping former gang members leave the lifestyle behind.
‘I was shocked’: Winnipeg woman fingerprinted, has mug shots taken during criminal record check
A Winnipeg woman wants others to know they may have to pay more than expected for a criminal record check after a bad experience at the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) headquarters last month.
Vancouver
Mountie cleared of wrongdoing in Campbell River shooting death
A Campbell River RCMP officer has been cleared of wrongdoing after he shot and killed a man who pointed a pellet gun at him.
Edmonton
Alberta to create more than 20,000 affordable private child care spaces
The provincial government is creating more affordable child care spaces for Alberta families.
5 days left to golf at Riverside, Victoria Golf Courses
City-owned golf courses are winding down for the season, but players still have a chance to get out for a few more days.
Fire tears through southeast Edmonton construction site
Crews were called to a fire at a construction site early Tuesday morning in southeast Edmonton.