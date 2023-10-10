Unifor and General Motors reach tentative deal to end strike

Unifor says it has reached a tentative agreement with General Motors Canada just hours after more than 4,000 workers went on strike in Oshawa, St. Catharines and Woodstock.

The union said the tentative agreement makes gains on a range of issues, including; pensions, retiree income supports and converting full-time temporary workers into permanent employees.

The deal still needs to be ratified by union members, but workers will be back on the job by 2:30 p.m. today, the union said.

