Ugly scenes at Toronto FC game as fans brawl in the stands
Ugly scenes in the stands at BMO Field during Toronto FC's 2-1 loss to rival CF Montreal in Canadian Championship play Tuesday prompted an investigation by TFC officials and condemnation from Montreal.
Toronto, which has hoisted the Voyageurs Cup eight times and finished runner-up five times, exited at the first hurdle this year after getting a bye to the preliminary round as 2022 runner-up.
The game was married by several episodes in the stands, captured in video posted on social media.
There were fights involving some travelling Montreal fans, in their perch in the north corner of the east stand. One video showed some eight people brawling at the top of the stand.
"Hey TorontoFC, you knew we were coming to the game, you told us there would be security. They came directly at us. You let this happen. Fire the whole security department," tweeted a fan, who goes by the handle Ethan, above the video.
Montreal issued a statement Wednesday, calling the incidents "unfortunate and unacceptable."
"CF Montreal condemns all acts of violence, and an investigation is underway," the statement added. "The safety of our fans and supporter groups is of paramount importance to the club. No violence of any kind is tolerated at Stade Saputo, nor at any other stadium to which our fans travel.
"We have consequently made the decision to close the visiting supporters' section at Stade Saputo for Saturday's (league) game against Toronto. TFC fans who purchased tickets in this section will be refunded. We are in discussion with Canada Soccer, Major League Soccer and Toronto FC to ensure that all future events take place in a safe and secure environment."
Montreal coach Hernan Losada made mention of the violence in his post-match availability.
"I saw a group of fans today coming all the way from Montreal to support us. Unfortunately I heard there were some incidents in the stands," the Argentine said. "I hope they are all well, because their support is very important for us."
Following the final whistle, Toronto midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye had to be restrained on the field from going after some abusive TFC fans in the south stand. Video posted on social media showed a fan throwing a megaphone on the field in Kaye's direction.
Some supporters groups in the south stand have leaders with megaphones who orchestrate chants.
Kings in the North, one of the supporters groups, put out a statement after the game distancing themselves from the incident.
"The events tonight involving another section's capo (leader) and Kaye is frankly unacceptable. We have no tolerance for this absolute garbage. We have the utmost respect and loyalty for the team. 'For all the highs and lows.' This is the mantra we sing and it means everything. There is absolutely no place for this filth in our stands."
The performance on and off the field drew plenty of social media comment, including calls for Toronto front-office firings.
"Fights in the stands. A megaphone thrown at players. Bad football. What happened to our club?" tweeted a fan under the handle TFC Forever.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | MPs vote to launch study into China's 'intimidation campaign' against Michael Chong
The House of Commons has unanimously agreed that a committee should strike a study into the 'intimidation campaign' allegedly orchestrated by a now-expelled Chinese diplomat against Conservative MP Michael Chong and his family.
What's changing in Canada's new-look passports
Canada's newly redesigned passport includes improved security features and images that officials say reflect Canada's diverse people and landscapes.
Feds under fire for passport redesign, legion calls it 'a poor decision' to replace iconic images
Canada's new passport redesign sparked criticism over the removal of historical images that used to be featured in the country's travel documents.
BREAKING | Senate passes bill to implement grocery rebate, health transfer top-up
The Senate has passed legislation to implement the Liberals' promised 'grocery rebate' and federal health transfer top-up. After a condensed study, the upper chamber gave the final stamp of approval to Bill C-46 on Wednesday.
'A man lost his life': Youth to receive adult sentence in officer's hit-and-run death
An Alberta judge has ruled that a young man convicted of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer will face an adult sentence.
George Santos pleads not guilty to federal indictment and says he won't resign
U.S. Rep. George Santos, the New York Republican infamous for fabricating his life story, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he duped donors, stole from his campaign and lied to Congress about being a millionaire, all while cheating to collect unemployment benefits he didn't deserve. Afterward, he said wouldn't drop his reelection bid, defying calls to resign.
Boy, 15, dies in hospital after sustaining head injury climbing on moving Toronto subway
A 15-year-old boy who was critically injured after climbing on top of a moving TTC subway car last week has died, police said.
U.S. basketball coach agrees to US$1M pay cut, 3-game suspension for homophobic slur
Bob Huggins has agreed to a three-game suspension and a US$1 million salary reduction and will be required to meet with LGBTQ2S+ leaders for using a homophobic slur during a radio interview, the university announced Wednesday.
Customer satisfaction with Air Canada, WestJet falls below average: Survey
Canada's two biggest airlines scored below average for customer satisfaction for economy class service among major North American carriers, according to a new survey.
Montreal
-
CF Montreal closes opposing fans section ahead of Toronto FC match
CF Montreal announced that its section usually reserved for groups of opposing fans at Saputo Stadium will be closed on Saturday night against Toronto FC.
-
Quebec teen's Lewis Hamilton card sells for record $900,000, featured on Netflix series
A Quebec teen is getting a little Netflix fame – and a big chunk of change – after selling a one-of-a-kind Lewis Hamilton F1 card for $900,000.
-
Police stop Montreal man driving 200 km/h, issue $2,350 in fines
Police in Quebec say they have issued hefty fines to three high-speed drivers in recent days, including a young man speeding at 201 kilometres per hour.
London
-
London, Ont. doctor returns from helping wounded Ukrainian soldiers
Dr. Ivanka Nebor, a clinical fellow at Schulich School of Medicine, just returned from her second trip to Ukraine. She was part of a group providing reconstructive plastic surgery to wounded soldiers.
-
London, Ont. pinball pro headed to Europe for world championship
Ever since he was a young boy, Jeff Teolis has played the silver ball.
-
Bayfield, Ont. downtown construction ‘almost’ done
Bayfield, Ont. is almost back to normal. The final stretch of updated sidewalks are going in this week.
Kitchener
-
Accused describes traumatic childhood during Kitchener murder trial
A man charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend in Kitchener six years ago took the stand to testify in his own defense today.
-
FEATURE
FEATURE | Cambridge hospital aims to boost recruitment and retention
For National Nursing Week, CTV Kitchener is going inside Waterloo region hospitals to hear from nurses themselves. In part one of our three-part Commitment to Care series, we visit Cambridge Memorial Hospital to see how they’re recruiting and retaining nursing staff.
-
3 people charged, peace officer injured during Roos Island protest: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have charged three people after police say a peace officer sustained a minor injury during a protest at Roos Island in Victoria Park last month.
Northern Ontario
-
Active search resumes for northern Ont. teen missing since November
The search is back on for a 17-year-old female from Iroquois Falls who was last seen in November, police say.
-
Teen charged with multiple sex assaults arrested again in Elliot Lake
A 13-year-old suspect already charged with nine counts of sexual assault has been arrested again in Elliot Lake.
-
Northern Ont. police say impaired driver from Alberta found with $3.7M in cocaine, meth
An impaired driving investigation took a surprising turn this week in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township when police searched the suspect’s vehicle and uncovered a huge drug stash.
Ottawa
-
WATCH
WATCH | Ottawa murder suspect's arrest caught on camera
Ottawa police arrested a man early Wednesday afternoon in relation to a suspicious death in the city's south end.
-
Alleged grandparent scammer arrested while trying to get second $10,000 payment
Ottawa police say an 18-year-old man was arrested while trying to pick up the money he was allegedly demanding from an elderly woman.
-
This Ottawa hospital emergency room had the longest wait times in Ontario to see a doctor
The wait time to see a doctor in Ottawa hospital emergency departments increased at most hospitals in March, with the Ottawa Hospital General Campus having the longest wait times in the province.
Windsor
-
Suspect identified after alleged sexual assault of minor on Wyandotte Street
Windsor police are thanking the public for their help identifying a suspect in connection to a sexual assault of a minor on Wyandotte Street.
-
19-year-old charged with stunt driving: LaSalle police
LaSalle police charged a 19-year-old with stunt driving Wednesday after he was clocked speeding in a community safety zone.
-
Four drivers caught stunt driving in Windsor: WPS
Windsor police say four drivers were charged with stunt driving on Tuesday.
Barrie
-
Ont. woman convicted of torturing and killing Orillia man in 2010 granted day bail
A Coldwater woman convicted of brutally torturing and killing a man in 2010 has been granted a little more freedom.
-
Investigation launched after 2 bodies found in Bolton home
Officers were called to True Blue Crescent in Bolton Tuesday after receiving reports of a sudden death.
-
18 CMVs taken out of service, over 2 dozen charges laid during inspection blitz: OPP
Nearly 20 commercial vehicles were removed from the roads following an inspection blitz Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man files human rights complaint after late husband denied wish to donate tissue
A Nova Scotia man has filed a federal human rights complaint alleging discrimination after his husband's dying wish to donate bodily tissues such as skin and bones was denied due to his sexual orientation.
-
Striking school support staff walk picket lines in Halifax
School support staff in the Halifax area are walking picket lines Wednesday.
-
65 nurses take jobs in Cape Breton through bonus program
Twenty nurses have taken jobs at Cape Breton’s busiest hospital.
Calgary
-
Two daycare employees charged with assault in Calgary, police say
Two employees of a Calgary daycare have been charged with assault after parents found physical markings on their child and notified police.
-
'A man lost his life': Youth to receive adult sentence in officer's hit-and-run death
A young man convicted of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer will face an adult sentence, an Alberta judge ruled Wednesday.
-
2 Calgary men charged after Strathmore RCMP seize drugs, cash at check stop
Two Calgary men face charges after a traffic check stop by Strathmore RCMP yielded quantities of cash and drugs.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Tornado warnings end in Manitoba, severe thunderstorms still possible
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has ended a pair of tornado warnings for parts of western Manitoba, but say severe thunderstorm warnings remain in effect.
-
Highway 59 through Brokenhead Ojibway Nation to see new reduced speeds
When people drive through Brokenhead Ojibway Nation on Highway 59, they will notice speed limits will be decreased.
-
Manitoba promises more than $1 million, to start, for affordable housing aid
The Manitoba government is promising new money to keep rents low at private non-profit housing complexes, following a controversy at one facility recently in Winnipeg.
Vancouver
-
Man arrested in connection with 'targeted' assault of North Vancouver pizza cook
An investigation into the violent assault of a restaurant employee in North Vancouver last year has revealed the victim was likely targeted, and Mounties have arrested the man they believe is responsible.
-
Surrey temple employee suspected in teen’s sexual assault arrested: RCMP
A man suspected of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at a temple in Surrey’s Newton area has been arrested, RCMP say.
-
Flooding of Bonaparte River means more evacuation orders for Cache Creek, B.C.
The risk of flooding has prompted more evacuation orders for residents in the Village of Cache Creek, B.C., as higher temperatures quickly melt of mountain snowpacks.
Edmonton
-
Man with guns arrested on the steps of the Alberta legislature: police
A 59-year-old man was arrested at the Alberta legislature Wednesday morning after he allegedly spray painted the building and pointed a gun at people who tried to stop him.
-
18 properties in Strathcona County damaged by fires started by 'human activity': officials
Strathcona County says no homes were lost as a result of two wildfires that started last Friday, but 18 properties were damaged, including the loss of sheds, vehicles, yard equipment, fences, and vinyl siding damage.
-
Edmonton man busted with guns, cocaine, 400K 'illicit cigarettes': police
A 25-year-old man is facing at least eight charges as part of a drug and gang investigation in Edmonton.