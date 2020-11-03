TORONTO -- Two Halton police officers spent their Tuesday morning helping round up some cows that had escaped from a local farm in the area.

The "wayward cows," who were from a farm in Halton Hills, had made their way to a resident’s lawn around rush hour.

Halton police said that the two officers helped round up the animals and got them home.

“Udder duties as assigned,” police said in a post to social media.

“We will serve and protect till the cows come home.”