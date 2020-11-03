Advertisement
'Udder duties as assigned': Halton police help round up cows during rush hour
Published Tuesday, November 3, 2020 11:49AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, November 3, 2020 11:54AM EST
A Halton police officer helps round up some cows that had escaped from a local farm in the area. (Halton Regional Police)
TORONTO -- Two Halton police officers spent their Tuesday morning helping round up some cows that had escaped from a local farm in the area.
The "wayward cows," who were from a farm in Halton Hills, had made their way to a resident’s lawn around rush hour.
Halton police said that the two officers helped round up the animals and got them home.
“Udder duties as assigned,” police said in a post to social media.
“We will serve and protect till the cows come home.”