UCP Leader Kenney, Ontario Premier Ford to hold Calgary anti carbon tax rally
Ontario Premier Doug Ford leaves the Queens Park Legislative Chamber after the PC Provincial Government introduced "The Efficient Local Government Act" at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto, on Wednesday September 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 28, 2018 8:14AM EDT
CALGARY -- Alberta's United Conservative Party has invited Ontario Premier Doug Ford to Calgary for a "Scrap The Carbon Tax Rally."
The UCP has posted an image on Twitter of its leader Jason Kenney and Ford both beaming at the camera with an arm around each other to promote the Oct. 5 event.
Kenney, the leader of Alberta's Opposition, has promised to repeal the province's carbon tax if his party wins the 2019 spring election.
He has also pledged to fight any attempt by Ottawa to impose a national price on carbon.
Ford's new Progressive Conservative government is challenging the federal government's carbon pricing plan in court.
A United Conservative party official says both leaders will give speeches at the rally.