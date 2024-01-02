Two weeks on the road give new-look Raptors a chance to gel on and off the court
RJ Barrett's face dropped when he realized he was going to be headed back out on the road.
Barrett had spent most of December travelling with the New York Knicks and was traded, along with Immanuel Quickley, to the Raptors on Saturday, flying straight from Indianapolis to Toronto. They debuted in the red and black on Monday, only to embark on a six-game road trip the next day keeping Barrett and Quickley on the road for another two weeks.
"Man, I thought I didn't have to do that again," said Barrett, who is from Mississauga, Ont., when he realized he wasn't going to have a chance to settle into his new downtown Toronto home. "Those are tough, man. Those are not easy at all.
"But you stay together with the team, and as we're figuring things out, this would be a good test for us. I'm excited to see how we do on this trip.
The Raptors flew to Memphis on Tuesday and will play the Grizzlies the next night. They begin a four-game swing in California on Friday with a stop in Sacramento before heading south with a stop in Golden State on Sunday and then back-to-back games in Los Angeles against the Lakers on Jan. 9 and the Clippers on Jan. 10.
The Raptors end the trip in Utah on Jan. 12 before returning to Toronto and the friendly confines of Scotiabank Arena on Jan. 15 to host the Boston Celtics.
Quickley said that the long period of time on the road with his new teammates will likely help with the club's on-court product.
"A lot of time on the plane, a lot of time at dinner and things like that, on the road," said Quickley after Toronto's 124-121 win over Cleveland on Monday. "Just trying to get to know these guys off the court, on the court, knowing where they want the ball and things like that.
"I think the road benefits a lot for that."
Although head coach Darko Rajakovic has said all season that the Raptors are relying on a variety of players to step up and be a leader, there's no doubt that all-star Pascal Siakam holds a lot of sway in Toronto's locker room. He said that this trip presents an opportunity to integrate Barrett and Quickley.
"On the road is probably the best time to get to know each other," he said. "You get to hang out. I think we have team dinners and things like that that's gonna happen.
"I think the more we get familiar with each other and being in tough environments on the road it brings people together, for sure."
Rajakovic said he still has to tinker with the starting rotation to see who of his players click now that Barrett and Quickley have arrived and OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn have been sent to New York.
"It's going to be game to game," said Rajakovic. "We're going to try really to develop the chemistry between the players and really get to see which lineups work best, who's complementing who.
"We're learning a lot about this group right now."
Rajakovic had settled into a consistent starting lineup for the first quarter of the season, with Siakam, Anunoby, Dennis Schroder, Jakob Poeltl and Scottie Barnes his go-tos, barring injury, with Gary Trent Jr. coming off the bench. Before Anunoby was traded, he began to try Trent as a starter with Schroder a reserve.
Both formats typically saw a nine-man rotation with Achiuwa, Flynn, and Chris Boucher of Montreal, usually subbing on, although other players like rookie Gradey Dick also sometimes saw the court.
"I do not have my set mind on if (the rotation) going to be eight, nine, or ten," said Rajakovic. "I want guys to be ready, and I think it's going to be from night to night.
"We're going to have moments where guys come in and play for three, four, five minutes, and they might be playing off the bench, they might be playing 20 plus minutes."
Rajakovic — and former Toronto head coach Nick Nurse before him — usually employed wings-based play with the focus on the long athleticism of Siakam, Anunoby, and Barnes — and before them Kawhi Leonard.
But on Monday against the Cavaliers there were stretches when Toronto had three guards on the floor with Schroder, Trent and Quickley all playing at the same time.
"In this league you cannot have enough shooting and ball handling and skill," said Rajakovic. "The way the league is changing it's more and more skill so it's definitely a huge plus and having those guys out there playing together, I think it's good for us."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2024.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Man fatally shot by Winnipeg police was international student, lawyer says
The lawyer assisting the family of a man fatally shot by Winnipeg police on New Year's Eve has confirmed the man's identity.
AMBER ALERT Police in Montreal issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old
An Amber Alert has been issued for a one-year-old child missing from the Lachine borough in Montreal. Police are asking for the public's help in finding Zeynab Cherrabi El Alaoui, who has been missing since 9:25 a.m. Tuesday from a home on Louis Basile Pigeon St.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is free and reflecting on prison term for conspiring to kill her abusive mother
Gypsy Rose Blanchard said she has found a way to forgive her mother -- and herself. But it has been a long journey from years of abuse and the darkest parts of her life splashed across tabloids to living in prison.
Air Transat flight attendants reject tentative contract deal
Flight attendants at Air Transat have voted to reject a tentative deal with the Canadian leisure carrier.
Israeli strike in Lebanon kills senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri: security sources
Deputy Hamas chief Saleh al-Arouri was killed on Tuesday night in an Israeli drone strike on Beirut's southern suburbs of Dahiyeh, a stronghold of the allied Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, signalling the conflict between Hamas and Israel could be expanding to engulf more of the region.
Airbnb, Vrbo weigh in on the feds' proposed short-term rental changes aimed at improving access to housing
With the federal government now accepting public and stakeholder feedback on their pledged incoming national crackdown on short-term rentals, major players in the market are hoping Ottawa considers the potential tourism and affordability impacts of the proposed tax changes.
Sask. police say thieves used chains to drag away ATM full of cash
RCMP say two people used a stolen truck and chains to steal an ATM machine full of cash from a business in Shaunavon, Sask., on Dec. 30.
Government opens consultation for federal plastics registry, which would require companies to track plastic production
A federal plastics registry, which would require companies to track and report their plastic production, is on the way. And the average Canadian is invited to weigh in.
Harvard president Claudine Gay resigns amid plagiarism claims, backlash from antisemitism testimony
Harvard University President Claudine Gay resigned Tuesday amid plagiarism accusations and criticism over testimony at a congressional hearing where she was unable to say unequivocally that calls on campus for the genocide of Jews would violate the school's conduct policy.
Montreal
-
AMBER ALERT
AMBER ALERT Police in Montreal issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old
An Amber Alert has been issued for a one-year-old child missing from the Lachine borough in Montreal. Police are asking for the public's help in finding Zeynab Cherrabi El Alaoui, who has been missing since 9:25 a.m. Tuesday from a home on Louis Basile Pigeon St.
-
Montreal soup kitchen may have to stop feeding homeless for first time since 1877
Montreal's oldest organization serving people without housing says it can no longer afford to serve meals on weekends.
-
Pizza perfection: Montreal brothers bring a slice of Italy to Lachine
Anyone can order a pizza, but to create a high-quality, authentic pie takes passion and skill -- two things the Melozzi brothers bring to the kitchen.
London
-
'Tough start to the New Year': 17-year-old driver charged after travelling 176 km/h on Highway 401
It’ll be a very expensive lesson for one teenaged driver after Middlesex County OPP clocked them allegedly travelling 176 km/h on Highway 401 on New Years Day.
-
London man charged after obtaining sexual services, sexually assaulting woman
A 42-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly met with a woman at a south London, Ont. hotel and sexually assaulted her after demanding services she did not consent to.
-
'It’s been a long journey': New hotel opens its doors in St. Thomas, Ont. after years of delays
The second major chain hotel in St. Thomas is now open for business. After a soft opening on Dec. 28, 2023, the Holiday Inn and Suites opened its doors, nearly four years after the initial announcement in 2019.
Kitchener
-
WATCH
WATCH Video shows pickup being stolen from Kitchener driveway
A Kitchener man is sharing security footage of a vehicle theft in his neighbourhood in hopes of preventing similar incidents.
-
Last tent gone from Roos Island
For the first time in more than a year, Roos Island in Kitchener’s Victoria Park is empty.
-
Police investigating Kitchener and North Dumfries break-ins
Police are asking homeowners to take extra precautions after six break-ins were reported in Kitchener and North Dumfries over the last month.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadian couple lives on cruise ships — with no plans to return to land
With 75 countries and territories visited, a retired Canadian couple is making the most of life as they cruise full-time, from coast to coast. They're part of a growing trend of people opting to retire at sea.
-
Test drive turns into stunt driving charges for Sudbury suspect
A young person in Sudbury who took a vehicle out for a test drive on Regent Street on Tuesday has been charged with stunt driving.
-
Police watchdog called in after person in custody dies during domestic violence investigation in Sudbury
The Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a suspect died Tuesday morning in Sudbury when police responded to an intimate partner violence call.
Ottawa
-
Record crowd to attend Ottawa's first PWHL game on Tuesday evening
PWHL Ottawa hosts Montreal Tuesday night for the first game of the PWHL season for the two teams. A record crowd of approximately 8,000 fans will attend the game at TD Place.
-
AMBER ALERT
AMBER ALERT Police in Montreal issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old
An Amber Alert has been issued for a one-year-old child missing from the Lachine borough in Montreal. Police are asking for the public's help in finding Zeynab Cherrabi El Alaoui, who has been missing since 9:25 a.m. Tuesday from a home on Louis Basile Pigeon St.
-
Here’s what you need to know about Ontario's new towing rules
Starting this month, the province becomes responsible for certifying tow operators, drivers and vehicle storage operators.
Windsor
-
Windsor 'closer' to resolution with bridge company and its derelict homes
Coun. Kieran McKenzie is hopeful the city won’t need to use the new vacant home tax to see west end improvements.
-
Canadian 'Blue Loonies' celebrate Michigan's Rose Bowl win
When a rollercoaster Rose Bowl resulted in the University of Michigan punching its ticket to the college football finals Monday, a couple of committed Canadian fans were in the stands.
-
Police dog helps track down suspect who broke into east-end home
A 24-year-old man has been charged after allegedly breaking into an east-end residence in the early morning hours of Tuesday.
Barrie
-
Novice driver accused of being impaired with open liquor in car crashes into house on Christmas Eve
A young driver faces a slew of charges, including being a novice driver with a blood alcohol concentration above zero, following a collision with a house in Orangeville.
-
Orillia woman injured in Highway 12 collision
One woman was hospitalized following a collision on Highway 12 in Tay Township on New Year's Eve.
-
Accused pedophile from Innisfil expected to take guilty plea
A 21-year-old Innisfil man accused of luring underage girls online appeared in court on Tuesday to move his case to the Superior Court of Justice, where it's expected he will be taking a guilty plea.
Atlantic
-
'We'll never know': N.S. wildfire victim grateful for new home, says unanswered questions remain
Although grateful to be back in their neighbourhoods again, some Nova Scotia wildfire victims are questioning the end of the RCMP investigation into what caused the massive fires.
-
'The first thing I noticed was chaos': Patient describes overcrowding, overworked staff at Fredericton hospital
A New Brunswick man is sharing his five-day experience as a patient at Fredericton’s Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital, describing what he calls a “complete collapse” of its emergency department this past week.
-
2024 shaping up to be a costly year for Maritimers
The year 2024 brings tax hikes and rate increases for Maritimers.
Calgary
-
Dale Hodges, longest-serving Calgary city councillor, remembered by peers
Former Calgary city councillor Dale Hodges passed away on Sunday from a lengthy illness. He was 82.
-
Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now
The 5 priciest homes for sale in Calgary.
-
Professional Women's Hockey League inspires female athletes in Calgary
Calgary doesn't have a team in the league, but the local hockey community is excited about the doors it will open for women who want to play professionally.
Winnipeg
-
Man fatally shot by Winnipeg police was international student, lawyer says
The lawyer assisting the family of a man fatally shot by Winnipeg police on New Year's Eve has confirmed the man's identity.
-
'Big impact on homeowners': Winnipeggers could soon be paying more for water and sewer
Winnipeg homeowners could soon be soaked for more money after a new report at city hall recommended water and sewer rate hikes.
-
Winnipeg man arrested after toddler ingests fentanyl
A Winnipeg man has been arrested after a young child inadvertently ingested fentanyl at a home in the city.
Vancouver
-
1 seriously injured in Surrey shooting
A 19-year-old man was shot in a vehicle in Surrey Monday night and taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to authorities.
-
New RapidBus boosts service in Surrey, Delta
The busiest bus corridor south of the Fraser River is getting a much-needed boost in service, according to TransLink.
-
Experts eye interest rate in 2024 as assessed property values stabilize in B.C.
The latest housing assessment figures in British Columbia show residential property markets softening across the province, but analysts say it may not bode well for affordability in the coming year.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton new-home arsons linked to extortion scheme: sources
Brand new, unoccupied homes have been going up in flames all over Edmonton, and sources tell CTV News Edmonton the fires are related to an extortion scheme.
-
Edmonton New Year's Eve stabbing victim in critical condition asks for public financial help
The sister of one of the men stabbed in central Edmonton on New Year's Eve said Tuesday he's going to recover but is seeking help to provide for his family.
-
Police seek missing teen boy in Ponoka, Alta.
RCMP in Ponoka, Alta., are asking for the public's help to find a 14-year-old boy missing since last week.