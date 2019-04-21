

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Three people have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision on the Gardiner Expressway that police say may be the result of street racing.

It happened in the westbound lanes of the highway near Park Lawn Road.

Police say that two vehicles were possibly involved in an illegal street race when one of them hit a guardrail and careened into the other vehicle, causing it to temporarily go airborne.

Both of those vehicles then fled the scene, according to police.

A third vehicle, meanwhile, slammed into a sign post either immediately before or immediately after the collision between the two racing vehicles.

Paramedics say that three people from that vehicle were taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

The westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway were closed between Park Lawn Road and Islington Avenue as police conducted a full reconstruction at the scene, however the highway reopened at around 9:30 a.m.