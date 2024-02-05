Two-vehicle crash in downtown Hamilton leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
Hamilton police are investigating a two-vehicle collision in the downtown core early Monday morning that left a man in his 60s dead and two others injured.
Officers were called to the intersection of Main Street East and James Street South shortly before 1:30 a.m. for a report of a crash, police said in a news release issued Monday.
Police said when officers arrived, they found a male occupant, believed to be in his 60s, in one of the vehicles. Life-saving measures were performed at the scene and the man was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, according to police.
Two other males in their 20s were found in the second vehicle and transported to hospital in non-life threatening condition.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, police said.
“Hamilton Police extend their condolences to the family and friends affected by this tragic incident. Your cooperation and assistance in this matter are deeply appreciated,” police said.
Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have been in the area of the crash at the time, or who has dash camera footage of the incident.
Road closures are in effect as the investigation continues.
