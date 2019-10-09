

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





TORONTO -- Two Toronto police officers have been charged in connection with an investigation into allegations of theft and perjury.

According to investigators, the allegations stemmed from an arrest that occurred in May 2017, when a man was taken into custody by officers from 12 Division on various drug and gun related offences.

A quantity of cash was seized at the time of the arrest, but according to a news release issued on Wednesday, the officers allegedly "failed to account for a portion of that money."

Investigators also said that during the preliminary inquiry of the man charged, the officers allegedly provided false or misleading testimony.

“All charges against the male person were subsequently stayed at the discretion of Public Prosecutions Services of Canada,” the news release read.

On Wednesday, Const. Aseem Malhi and Const. Richard White turned themselves in to the Professional Standards Unit.

They have been jointly charged with theft over $5,000 and obstructing justice. They have each also been individually charged with perjury.

The officers, who have each served 12 years with the force, have been suspended with pay. They are scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 31.