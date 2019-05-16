

CTV News Toronto





Two teenagers were rushed to hospital on Wednesday afternoon after a suspected overdose in Milton.

Halton Regional Police say the 18-year-old boys passed out and started having seizures outside at home after smoking what they believed to be cannabis.

A neighbour witnessed them collapse and called 911 around 2 p.m.

Officers arrived a short time later and promptly administered Naloxone – an antidote to opioid overdoses. One of the boys received a single dose, police said, while the other was given a second dose before regaining consciousness.

Both were then rushed to hospital. Their current condition is not known.

Upon further investigation, police said more than a dozen high school students had gathered at the home in Milton that afternoon. The two boys had bought what they assumed was cannabis “from a third party” and went outside to smoke it when they started to experience adverse effects.

Police have not determined what substance the boys consumed.

“The outcome of these two overdoses is a direct result of a witness immediately calling 911, and the rapid administration of Naloxone by our officers,” police wrote in a news release on Wednesday night. “Our frontline officers carry Naloxone and we want to assist.”

Halton police officers started carrying the life-saving medication last year. The drug is administered via a nasal spray, but can also be injected. Halton officers carry the nasal spray.