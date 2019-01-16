

CTV News Toronto





Two teens suffered minor injuries after a fight broke out near a Scarborough high school on Wednesday afternoon.

David and Mary Thomson Collegiate on Lawrence Avenue East was placed on lockdown just before noon for what was first reported as a fight involving a group of people, some of whom were reportedly armed.

When officers arrived, the fight had already dispersed and they could not find any victims.

However, two people later showed up at a local hospital with what’s believed to be stab wounds.

“They’re non-life-threatening and the wounds are minor,” Insp. Jim Gotell said from the scene. “We’re trying to determine right now if they were in fact stabbed.”

Investigators believe at least four or five people fled from the fight in a vehicle. A description of the vehicle or the suspects involved was not provided.

Police believe some of the suspects were armed with knives and maybe hammers. The Toronto District School Board said the fight took place off school property.

“I can’t tell you what their ages are. They’re students, they’re in their teens,” he said.

“We believe that some of the people involved were students at the school and we believe some of the people involved were former students from the school.”

Though the lockdown has been lifted, officers remain at the school searching for evidence.

They will also be reviewing security video from cameras located on school property, which Gotell believes captured at least part of the fight.

“We’re doing everything we can to alleviate the fears of parents,” he said.

“School resource officers will be paying special attention to the school in the upcoming days.”

More to come…