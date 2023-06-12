Two teenage boys arrested after armed robberies at pharmacies in Toronto

Toronto police have arrested two 16-year-old boys in connection with two armed robberies at Rexdale pharmacies last week.

Police say the first robbery happened on June 7 at a pharmacy in the area of Islington and Elmhurst avenues, while the second occurred on June 9 at a pharmacy near Martin Grove and Albion roads.

In both instances, it’s alleged that three male suspects travelling in a stolen vehicle attended a pharmacy.

Police say two of the suspects entered the store wearing masks. One of them then allegedly produced a large knife, demanding cash and narcotics from employees, before returning to the vehicle and fleeing the scene, police say.

“Shortly after the second robbery, the Hold Up Squad, with the assistance of the Toronto Police Service's Intelligence Services, located the stolen vehicle with the suspects still inside,” police said in a press release.

“Officers took two of the suspects into custody while the third suspect fled on foot.”

Police say that during the arrest, officers recovered some of the stolen cash, medications and “other items of evidentiary value.”

Two 16-year-old boys, both of Toronto, have been charged with numerous offences including two counts each of robbery with an offensive weapon, and disguise with intent.

One of the boys is also charged with two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Neither can be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The accused were both scheduled to appear in a Toronto court for a bail hearing on Saturday.

The third suspect who fled from police on foot remains outstanding, and police have not released any descriptive details about them.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.