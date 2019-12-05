TORONTO -- Police are searching for two suspects after a man was seriously injured in west-end shooting.

The shooting occurred south of Islington Avenue and Steeles Avenue West around 10 a.m., police said.

The man, aged in his 20s, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries but non-life threatening injuries.

SHOOTING:

Islington Ave & Duncanwoods Drive

- reports of a male shot

- officers o/s

- confirmed 1 male victim w/ gunshot wounds

- injuries appear to be serious

- multiple shell casings located

- @TorontoMedics & @Toronto_Fire assisting

- will update#GO2344607

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 5, 2019

Police said multiple shell casings were located at the scene.

Police said they are looking for two males, both with a skinny build. One of the males was wearing a black jacket, while the other was wearing a white and blue jacket with stripes on the arms.

No arrests have been made.