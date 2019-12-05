Two suspects wanted after man seriously injured in west-end shooting
Published Thursday, December 5, 2019 11:07AM EST Last Updated Thursday, December 5, 2019 2:26PM EST
TORONTO -- Police are searching for two suspects after a man was seriously injured in west-end shooting.
The shooting occurred south of Islington Avenue and Steeles Avenue West around 10 a.m., police said.
The man, aged in his 20s, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries but non-life threatening injuries.
Police said multiple shell casings were located at the scene.
Police said they are looking for two males, both with a skinny build. One of the males was wearing a black jacket, while the other was wearing a white and blue jacket with stripes on the arms.
No arrests have been made.