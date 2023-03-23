Two suspects at large after man shot, seriously injured in west Toronto

Toronto police are searching for two male suspects after a man was seriously injured in an early morning shooting in the city’s west end.

The incident happened in York’s Keelesdale-Eglinton West area, near Yarrow Road at Juliet Crescent, which is west of Keele Street and south of Eglinton Avenue West.

Toronto paramedics told CP24 that they received a call for a shooting around 3:25 a.m. Thursday and transported an adult male to hospital with serious injuries.

Speaking with the media at the scene, Acting Duty Insp. Jason Albanese said police were called to the area of Keele Street and Juliet Crescent at 3:20 a.m. today for reports of a shooting.

“When the officers arrived on scene, they located a 26-year-old male victim suffering with a single gunshot wound to his lower back area. The victim was transported to a local trauma center for treatment,” said Albanese, adding the latest he heard is that the victim is in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Albanese said officers at the scene also found evidence of gunfire on the street as well as some shell casings.

He said police have canvassed the area and will remain there for “some time” as they investigate. Forensic Identification Services currently working to process the scene and some disruptions should be expected for the next few hours.

“The investigation is still in its infancy at this moment, but what I can tell you is that we are looking for two outstanding male white suspects in relation to this shooting,” Albanese said.

Anyone who was in the area of Yarrow Road and Julie Crescent around 3:20 a.m. Thursday and has information about the shooting is being urged to contact Toronto police at 416-808-1200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.