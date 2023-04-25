Two suspects arrested after allegedly forcibly confining two people inside Ontario home for several days

Police have arrested two suspects, a man and a woman, after two people were allegedly forcibly confined and assaulted inside a residence over the weekend in Oshawa.

Just before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Durham Regional Police received a call from a victim who said they’d escaped from a home in the area of Albert Street and First Avenue after being confined there and assaulted for several days.

Police say officers converged in the area and contained the residence.

“A second victim was successfully removed,” police said in a Tuesday press release.

“Both victims had been at the residence since Friday, April 21, 2023. They had been unable to leave and had been assaulted by the suspects.”

Police say two suspects were taken into custody later that evening, however two additional suspects had already fled the scene prior to police arrival.

The two victims, also a man and a woman, suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Oshawa residents James Godfrey, 36, and Jessica Capesky, 41, have been charged with forcible confinement, assault, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

They were both held for bail hearings, police say.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact Det. Const. Dowdle of Central East Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2765, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.