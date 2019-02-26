Two students injured after stabbing outside of York public school
Emergency crews attend the scene of a stabbing at York Memorial Collegiate Institute on Feb. 26, 2019.
CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, February 26, 2019 4:42PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 26, 2019 6:33PM EST
Two students have been taken to the hospital after a stabbing outside a York public secondary school on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. near York Memorial Collegiate Institute, located near Eglinton Avenue and Keele Street.
The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) confirmed that two students had sustained injuries following a stabbing that happened outside the school. The school was placed under a lockdown order after the end of classes.
Police originally said the victims were in life-threatening condition, but later said that their injuries were considered to be non-life-threatening.
No information has been released by investigators on possible suspects.
The TDSB said they have notified the students’ parents of the incident.