

CTV News Toronto





Two students have been taken to the hospital after a stabbing outside a York public secondary school on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. near York Memorial Collegiate Institute, located near Eglinton Avenue and Keele Street.

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) confirmed that two students had sustained injuries following a stabbing that happened outside the school. The school was placed under a lockdown order after the end of classes.

Police originally said the victims were in life-threatening condition, but later said that their injuries were considered to be non-life-threatening.

No information has been released by investigators on possible suspects.

The TDSB said they have notified the students’ parents of the incident.