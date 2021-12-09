Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a Toronto police cruise collided with three vehicles, the Special Investigations Unit says.

According to the SIU, the crash happened on Wednesday in the Avenue Road and St. Clair Avenue West area just before 9 p.m.

An 84-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The SIU says that following the initial collision, the police cruiser struck two other vehicles.

The people in those vehicles were not injured, the SIU said.

The police officer who was driving and another officer who was the passenger were taken to hospital but were not seriously injured, the SIU said.

Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.