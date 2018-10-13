

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after separate single-vehicle collisions in Toronto overnight.

The first collision occurred at around 2:45 a.m.

Paramedics say that a vehicle was travelling northbound on University Avenue when it left the roadway and slammed into a tree just past College Street.

A female in her late teens sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, paramedics say.

The second collision took place at around 3:10 a.m. on Lake Shore Boulevard near Ontario Place.

Paramedics say that a car was headed eastbound when it left the roadway and collided with a pole.

One person was taken to a local hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition following that crash, paramedics say.