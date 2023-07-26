Two people injured in house fire east of Toronto

Crews are battling a working house fire east of Toronto Wednesday morning.

A tweet published by Oshawa Fire Services said firefighters were on the scene at Wilson Road and Bloor Street in Oshawa, Ont.

Two adults have sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to Durham Regional Police.

The service asked residents to avoid the area while crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

Crews on seen at a house fire in Oshawa, Ont on July 26.