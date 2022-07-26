Two people injured after Toronto streetcar crashes into garbage truck

Two people are in hospital after a streetcar and garbage truck collided in Toronto Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in the area of St. Clair Avenue and Yonge Street, shortly before 7:15 a.m.

Police said a streetcar reportedly collided with a dump truck, and the truck flipped over on its side.

Toronto paramedics said three adults were assessed at the scene and two were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Meanwhile, a fire truck that responded to the collision broke down. Mechanics are attending the scene to repair it.

St. Clair Avenue is blocked in the eastbound lanes, west of Yonge Street, as crews work to clear the scene.