TORONTO -- Two people have been taken to hospital after a shooting outside a mall in Thornhill on Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Promenade mall, in the area of Bathurst and Centre streets, just before 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

York Regional Police Staff Sgt. Ken Golding said they believe the shooting happened outside the mall.

One of the victims was found inside a vehicle while the other was found in close proximity, Golding said.

Both were taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police said the suspect, described as a male wearing a mask and armed with a weapon, was last seen leaving the area on foot.

This is a developing story. More to come.