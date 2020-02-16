Two people in hospital after shooting outside Promenade mall
A York Regional Police cruiser is shown in this undated photo. (CTV News/Mike Walker)
TORONTO -- Two people have been taken to hospital after a shooting outside a mall in Thornhill on Sunday evening.
Emergency crews were called to Promenade mall, in the area of Bathurst and Centre streets, just before 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
York Regional Police Staff Sgt. Ken Golding said they believe the shooting happened outside the mall.
One of the victims was found inside a vehicle while the other was found in close proximity, Golding said.
Both were taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
Police said the suspect, described as a male wearing a mask and armed with a weapon, was last seen leaving the area on foot.
This is a developing story. More to come.