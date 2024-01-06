TORONTO
Toronto

    • Two people in custody after man shot in downtown Toronto store

    A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.

    Two people have been arrested following a shooting at a downtown store that left one man seriously injured Saturday afternoon.

    Toronto police say it happened in the area of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East just before 5:15 p.m.

    When officers arrived, they initially did not find a victim but located shell casings and recovered a firearm.

    As well, officers took two people in custody at the scene.

    A short time later, police say a victim with a gunshot wound was located.

    According to Toronto paramedics, they transported a man in his 20s to the hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

    The circumstances that led to the shooting are unknown.

