Two people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Etobicoke
A three-vehicle crash in Etobicoke sent two people to hospital on March 13, 2019.
CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, March 13, 2019 10:55AM EDT
Two people have been hospitalized after a crash Wednesday morning in Etobicoke.
It happened near Royal York Road and Kingsgrove Boulevard shortly after 9 a.m.
Toronto police said three vehicles were involved in the crash and one person had to be extricated from the wreckage.
Paramedics transported one person to a trauma centre with serious injuries and another to hospital with minor injuries.
Images and video from the scene show two badly damaged vehicles on the front lawn of a home. One of the vehicles appears to have flipped onto its roof and the other sustained severe front-end damage.
Roads have been closed in the area to accommodate an investigation.
More to come…