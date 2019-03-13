

Two people have been hospitalized after a crash Wednesday morning in Etobicoke.

It happened near Royal York Road and Kingsgrove Boulevard shortly after 9 a.m.

Toronto police said three vehicles were involved in the crash and one person had to be extricated from the wreckage.

Paramedics transported one person to a trauma centre with serious injuries and another to hospital with minor injuries.

Images and video from the scene show two badly damaged vehicles on the front lawn of a home. One of the vehicles appears to have flipped onto its roof and the other sustained severe front-end damage.

Roads have been closed in the area to accommodate an investigation.

