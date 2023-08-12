Two people found dead following house fire in Vaughan

Two people are dead following a townhouse fire in Vaughan Saturday afternoon.

York Regional Police said fire crews responded to a residence near Jane Street and Major Mackenzie Drive at around 2:30 p.m.

“They had reports of potentially two people trapped inside the building,” Vaughan Deputy Fire Chief Grant Moffatt told reporters at the scene.

He said crews eventually pulled the two people from the burning unit, and they were pronounced dead.

The cause and origin of the fire are unknown.

Moffatt noted that windy conditions contributed to spreading the fire throughout the house.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and the Office of the Chief Coroner have been called.

Police said the investigation is in its early stages. They are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-866-287-5025 ext. 7441 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.