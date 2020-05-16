Two people are dead and two people have been taken to hospital with unspecified injuries after a shooting in an industrial part of Oakville overnight.

It happened in a parking lot outside the corporate offices of the PurePages internet company on Iroquois Shore Road near Eighth Line at around 3 a.m.

Police say that one of the victims was found deceased outside the business while the other was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Both are described as adult males.

Footage from the scene shows an SUV with its driver’s side window shot out and multiple bullet holes in the door.

“At this point it’s ’s too early to give any sort of time frame or what exactly we would be looking for but if anyone has any information we’d like to hear from them,” Const. Ryan Anderson told reporters at the scene. “There is a large police presence at the time and I expect it to be like this for the majority of the day.”

Anderson said that police will be “looking into” whether there is connection to the business where the shooting took place but he said that “nothing has been confirmed” at this point.

He said that the area where the shooting took place is not usually known for illicit activity and is “more of an industrial and a commercial area.”

“Officers are investigating at the scene. Our ident officers have attended and we have roped off the scene and are conducting our investigation,” he said.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and no information has been released about potential suspects.