

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





TORONTO -- A man and woman are dead after a vehicle and a transport truck crashed in Mississauga on Wednesday morning.

Police said they were called to the area of Hurontario Street and Matheson Boulevard at 5:20 a.m.

The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene, Peel paramedics said.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are not yet clear.

The driver of the truck was not injured, police said.

Hurontario Street is closed northbound and southbound from Matheson Boulevard. Matheson Boulevard is closed eastbound and westbound from Hurontario Street.