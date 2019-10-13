Two people are dead and another is injured after a collision in Vaughan
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, October 13, 2019 4:14PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 13, 2019 4:58PM EDT
Two people have died and another person is injured after a two-vehicle collision in Vaughan, York police confirm.
Emergency crews were called to King Vaughan Road near Pine Valley Drive around 2:45 p.m.
Paramedics said that one person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were transported to the hospital.
A short time later, police said that another person had died and the third victim was being treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.
This is a developing news story. More to come.