Two pedestrians struck in east end Toronto collision

Two pedestrians were struck in an afternoon collision in Scarborough, Toronto police said on Thursday.

Police say the collision occurred near the intersection of Victoria Park Avenue and Huntingwood Drive just before 4:15 p.m. It is alleged that two vehicles were involved and two pedestrians were struck.

Both pedestrians have been taken to hospital. Both drivers remained on site following the collision.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while investigators are on scene. Huntingwood Drive is closed in both directions between Pharmacy Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue.