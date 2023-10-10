Toronto

    • Two pedestrians seriously injured in two separate collisions in Toronto

    A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

    Police are responding to two separate collisions, one of which was a hit-and-run, at opposite ends of the city that left as many pedestrians seriously injured Tuesday night.

    Emergency crews arrived at the first scene near Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue West in North York at 8:36 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.

    Upon their arrival, police said, a male pedestrian was located with serious injuries and rushed to hospital.

    The driver of a black pick-up truck was seen leaving the scene following the collision, police said.

    The second incident, near Kennedy Road and Bonis Avenue in Scarborough, occurred just minutes later at 8:45 p.m. Police said a pedestrian was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

    Initially, police said the driver of the vehicle in the second incident left the scene. However, in an update, police issued a correction and said the driver remained at the scene following the collision.

    The pedestrians' injuries in both incidents are considered to be non-life-threatening, Toronto Paramedic Services told CP24.

    Road closures in both areas should be expected as investigations get underway.

